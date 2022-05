Maysville, Missouri….Brian David Campbell, age 42, was born November 23, 1979 in Cameron, Missouri the son of George and Norma Campbell and passed away May 7, 2022. Brian and Pamela Janelle Egbert were united in marriage December 19, 2006 in Beatrice, Nebraska. To this union three children were born. Brian was a loving husband and father. He loved his children fiercely and his favorite activities were taking his children hunting and attending and coaching their sporting events. Family barbecues were the best with Brian cooking and smoking meat and having fun. He was a loyal friend & would help his friends with any endeavor. Brian loved competing and played semi professional football with SWARM Football team.

MAYSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO