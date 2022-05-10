ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, MO

Norman Weatherd

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Norman Weatherd, 73, of Darlington, Missouri, passed away May 7, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born May 26, 1948 in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Eugene and Catherine (Redding) Weatherd. He was preceded in death...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Eldon Ray Chambers

Eldon Ray Chambers, 72, of Albany, Missouri, passed away May 9, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in Albany. He was born February 21, 1950 in Gentry County, Missouri, the son of the late Garland Rex and Eva Marie (Sweat) Chambers. Eldon was a farmer. Survivors: son, Dustin Chambers; daughters, Sandee...
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cheryl Wynn Bain

Blythedale, MO: Cheryl Wynn Bain, 75, Blythedale, MO passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at. She was born on April 5, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa the daughter of Clarence William Bain. and Alice Grace Walker. On April 16, 1966, she married Richard “Jake” O’Neal Collins and became stepmother to...
BLYTHEDALE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mildred “Millie” (McKay) Harazin

Mildred “Millie” (McKay) Harazin – age 90 of Lathrop, MO and formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at her home. Millie was born on December 2, 1931, the daughter of William Fletcher and Margaret Louise (Weis) McKay at home in Indianapolis, IN, where she grew up. Millie was a 1950 graduate of Manual Training High School in Indianapolis. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Terre Haute, IN. Millie worked as a secretary for the Episcopal Bishops Office, WBOW Radio Station and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Millie loved God and His Word and enjoyed serving the church. Millie also enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved kids and had numerous dogs over the years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

June Anne (McCartney) Lippold

June Anne (McCartney) Lippold was born June 9th, 1932 to Floyd M McCartney and Thayer D (Dyer) McCartney near Amity, Mo. With the exception of a short stint in St Joseph, MO, she lived her entire life in this community that she cherished. In 1950 she married the love of...
AMITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maysville, MO
City
Albany, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Bethany, MO
City
Darlington, MO
Bethany, MO
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Eugene Township, MO
City
Eugene, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Brian Campbell

Maysville, Missouri….Brian David Campbell, age 42, was born November 23, 1979 in Cameron, Missouri the son of George and Norma Campbell and passed away May 7, 2022. Brian and Pamela Janelle Egbert were united in marriage December 19, 2006 in Beatrice, Nebraska. To this union three children were born. Brian was a loving husband and father. He loved his children fiercely and his favorite activities were taking his children hunting and attending and coaching their sporting events. Family barbecues were the best with Brian cooking and smoking meat and having fun. He was a loyal friend & would help his friends with any endeavor. Brian loved competing and played semi professional football with SWARM Football team.
MAYSVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bob Nielson

Bob Nielson, 76, of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home. Bob was born on October 25, 1945 in Maryville, Missouri to Albert and Catherine (Meyer) Nielson. He was a 1963 graduate of South Nodaway High School and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed being outdoors, working with his cattle, as well as camping and fishing.
BARNARD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Alleged Murderer Jennifer Hall Arrested in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KS – Jennifer Anne Hall was arrested in Kansas on Thursday evening on a Livingston County arrest warrant for first degree murder. Hall is a former employee of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. It is alleged in a probable cause affidavit that during Hall’s employment the number...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosaic Life Care#Albany High School#Nra#Alivia
northwestmoinfo.com

Aaron James Walker

Aaron James Walker, 38, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, east of Maryville, MO. Aaron was born in Maryville, MO, on January 20, 1984, to Roger E. Walker and Linda I. Herndon. He had lived most all his life in the area. He was a...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Marjorie Ann Mays

Marjorie Ann Mayes, 78, Princeton, MO (formerly of Des Moines, IA) passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at a Kansas City, MO hospital. She was born on September 24, 1943, in Newton, Iowa the daughter of James and Vera (Krambeer) Drabek. On June 29, 1968, she married LeRoy Mayes in...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Michael H. “Mac” McDaniel

Michael H. “Mac” McDaniel, 55, Turney, MO passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at a Liberty. MO hospital. He was born on October 17, 1966, in Bethany, Missouri the son of J.B. and Joyce (Doty) McDaniel. On October 20, 1995, he married Christina Gienapp in Liberty, Missouri. She...
TURNEY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
northwestmoinfo.com

I-229 Back Open in St. Joseph

Interstate 229 has reopened to all traffic, both directions, between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue after a bridge rehabilitation project and routine maintenance. The section from U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) to Highland Avenue (mile marker 6.4 to 7.4) closed in March for bridge joint replacements on the bridges over Poulin Street and the bridges over the ramps to and from St. Joseph Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com

Lorene B. Fickess

Lorene B. Fickess – age 96 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at her home. Lorene was born on June 11, 1925, the daughter of Feliar and Retta (Hurley) Buckhanon in Yeager, OK. She grew up in Wetumka, OK and graduated from high school there. On January 5th, 1945, she was united in marriage to Paul L. Fickess in Tampa, FL. During World War II she was a Rosie the Riveter and received a Congressional Gold Medal for her war efforts. On May 1st, 1958, the family made their home in rural Polo, south of Mirabile, where Lorene lived until the day she passed away. Lorene was a homemaker. She had attended Mirabile Community Church. Lorene enjoyed puzzles, quilting, bird watching, reading and growing house plants. She was crazy about kids and her cat Charlie. She was a great mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
POLO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County I-35 Traffic Rerouted Through Bethany

BETHANY, MO – Emergency services have rerouted traffic off I-35 due to a non-injury traffic accident blocking the road in the construction zones south of Bethany. Traffic is being rerouted onto Highway 69 through Bethany. Authorities advise to avoid I-35 south of the 92 mile marker (Hwy 136 Exit).
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Catholic Charities bringing Mobile Food Pantry To Area

More help is coming to the area for those people that are food insecure. This week Catholic Charities of Kansas City- St. Joseph (CCKCSJ) announced they have launched Serve and Lift Centers in Cameron and South KC. The CCKCSJ will also begin mobile food pantry outreach from their Cameron location beginning Monday, May 23.
CHARITIES
northwestmoinfo.com

Early Morning Semi Wreck Leaves St. Joe Man With Minor Injuries

A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries early this (Friday) morning when his semi slid off a wet roadway in Nodaway County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol, says 50-year-old St. Joseph resident Billy B. Blizzard was driving a 2017 International Harvester semi-tractor trailer northbound on U.S. 71 highway about one and a half miles north of Wilcox when the truck traveled off the east side of the rain covered roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy