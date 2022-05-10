Norman Weatherd

Lorene B. Fickess – age 96 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at her home. Lorene was born on June 11, 1925, the daughter of Feliar and Retta (Hurley) Buckhanon in Yeager, OK. She grew up in Wetumka, OK and graduated from high school there. On January 5th, 1945, she was united in marriage to Paul L. Fickess in Tampa, FL. During World War II she was a Rosie the Riveter and received a Congressional Gold Medal for her war efforts. On May 1st, 1958, the family made their home in rural Polo, south of Mirabile, where Lorene lived until the day she passed away. Lorene was a homemaker. She had attended Mirabile Community Church. Lorene enjoyed puzzles, quilting, bird watching, reading and growing house plants. She was crazy about kids and her cat Charlie. She was a great mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

