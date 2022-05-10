ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

ECC passes resolution to help Martin Park tenants

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council (ECC) met on the night of May 9 with the topic of Martin Park apartments. Many tenants from Martin Park shared their hard and sad stories to the ECC the previous meeting.

The resolution that ECC offered was to extend a contract with Memorial Community Development Corporation to offer assistance to Martin Park tenants. The contract was originally for Woodland Park residents.

The contract allows assistance in housing up to $700 to residents wishing to relocate but had an impediment stopping them from relocating. ECC decided to extend the contract to December 31 than the original June expiration date.

The resolution passed unanimously. The discussion for the resolution to help Martin Park residents begins at the 5:45 mark in the video.

