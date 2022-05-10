Upcoming Memorial Day Ceremony

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills. I feel the people on social security should get more then 20. On food stamps We are hurting we have to choose what we can pay for and what we can’t we can’t eat health because it cost to much Can’t go get blood drawn because we have to pay 150. When last year we didn’t have that cost last year can’t afford gas it is to high so can’t go to dr can’t aford food we don’t have money to buy it A lot of people trade them in for money not me I need them to bad please help us.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO