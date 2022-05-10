ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Upcoming Memorial Day Ceremony

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlachua County Veteran Services Division, in collaboration with the City of Gainesville, Evergreen Cemetery, and Milam Funeral Homes, is hosting the 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, at Evergreen Cemetery (401 S.E. 21st...

County Commissioner Mary Alford to resign

The Gainesville Sun is reporting that Mary Alford plans to resign from the county commission after Sun News Editor Andrew Caplan investigated her residency in her district. A similar investigation into Chair Marihelen Wheeler found that she “splits her time” between a house she shares with her husband (which is in Ken Cornell’s district) and a bedroom she shares with a baby at her son’s home in her district. The article concluded that the arrangement “may provide legal cover.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Art Walk Returns May 21st to Downtown High Springs

Press release from High Springs Downtown Merchants. The seasonal monthly Art Walk returns to downtown historic High Springs on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m. The event features local artists gracing sidewalks and storefronts, with some locations featuring live painting and demonstrations. Art Walk highlights High Springs’ walkable, charming small-town hospitality.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Seven Alachua County students win National Merit Scholarships

Press release from Alachua County Public Schools and National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that seven Alachua County Public School (ACPS) students are among 2500 students nationwide to win a National Merit Scholarship worth $2500. These students were chosen from among 15,000 National Merit Finalists ( ACPS had 39 finalists this year) based on having “the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
TeensWork Alachua Looking for Teens Who Want to Work this Summer

Press release from Children’s Trust of Alachua County. TeensWork Alachua is looking for teens who want to work this summer. The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is fully funding the TeensWork Alachua Initiative, which aims to recruit teens for summer jobs. “TeensWork will provide opportunities to our youth...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Hippodrome presents Honky Tonk Laundry, opening June 3

Move over, Thelma and Louise! When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner and proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie to help out in the laundromat, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheatin’ hearts. Watch these two country gals join forces to turn their good ol’ laundromat into a bootscootin’ honky-tonk and exact a touch of revenge against those that done ‘em wrong, all while guaranteeing every customer a good, clean time! Take a ride to Nashville heaven in this musical from Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Life Could Be A Dream).
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alachua County Accepting Waste Reduction Grant Applications

Board of County Commissioners of Alachua County, Florida is calling for and requesting applications from parties who are interested in a Waste Reduction Grant. The Waste Reduction Grant is designed to stoke innovation, spur development, and encourage the enhancement of Waste Reduction programs within the non-profit and for-profit community for the benefit of the residents of Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville City Commission votes to begin process of reinstating open container ordinance

This is part 2 of the Gainesville City Commission’s May 5 discussion on policing. Part 1 can be read here. Commissioner Reina Saco brought forward an agenda item to reconsider last year’s repeal of the City’s open container ordinance. At that meeting, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) had requested adopting a revised noise ordinance; they also made that request at the May 5 meeting. Instead, at the July 19, 2021, meeting, Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos made a motion to repeal the existing ordinance that prohibited open containers of alcohol on public property and directed the City Manager to work on the recommendations from GPD. The motion passed 4-3, with Hayes-Santos, Saco, Mayor Lauren Poe, and Commissioner Harvey Ward voting to repeal the ordinance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alachua County Tax Collector Recognized for Performance Excellence

Press release from Alachua County Tax Collector’s Office. Tax Collector John Power is pleased to announce his office is the proud recipient of the 2022 Governor’s Sterling Award for performance excellence in management and operations. The Sterling award is presented annually to organizations and businesses that meet or exceed the Sterling/Baldrige National Criteria for Performance Excellence – a framework for achieving and sustaining organizational performance excellence and efficiency. The Tax Collector’s office is the only organization in the state of Florida receiving the prestigious award this year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Representative Cord Byrd as Secretary of State

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Representative Cord Byrd as Florida’s Secretary of State. Rep. Byrd, a Jacksonville attorney, has been a staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, and the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
Two arrested on I-75 with 10 pounds of marijuana

Pedro Manzano Fernandez, 35, of Illinois, and Rey Alejandro Sanz-Rodriguez, 23, of Cuba, were arrested yesterday after their car was pulled over on I-75 for following too closely. The Gainesville Police Department officer who pulled them over reported that Sanz-Rodriguez was the driver and Manzano Fernandez was the front-seat passenger....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills. I feel the people on social security should get more then 20. On food stamps We are hurting we have to choose what we can pay for and what we can’t we can’t eat health because it cost to much Can’t go get blood drawn because we have to pay 150. When last year we didn’t have that cost last year can’t afford gas it is to high so can’t go to dr can’t aford food we don’t have money to buy it A lot of people trade them in for money not me I need them to bad please help us.
FLORIDA STATE
Governor DeSantis Honors Florida’s Police Force and Their Families During National Police Week

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Beginning Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis will honor the men and women of Florida’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week. National Police Week recognizes those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our great state and pays special recognition to the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
FLORIDA STATE
Man arrested with trafficking quantities of “bath salts”

Rarecues Tonio Perry, 31, was arrested early this morning after trafficking quantities of MDPV (“bath salts”) were allegedly found in his car. Perry’s car was pulled over close to midnight last night on Fort Clarke Boulevard because the tag lights were inoperable; Perry was identified as the driver and owner of the car. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly observed open beer bottles inside the car, and Perry reportedly said he had been drinking them with his passenger.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Hawthorne man charged with filling woman’s car with water

Alexander J. Clarke, 46, of Hawthorne, was arrested last night after a woman reported that she found her car full of water. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call yesterday evening from a woman who reported that she had found her car full of water that morning; the water came from a hose that had been struck in the window of the car. She said she believed that Clarke was responsible for the damage because he had been yelling at her from outside her house the previous day, and she heard him say, “I did that” before leaving.
HAWTHORNE, FL
Motorcyclist killed in NW 39th Avenue accident

A motorcyclist was killed yesterday in an accident that occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of NW 39th Avenue and NW 24th Boulevard. Gainesville Police Department told us that initial reports indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at a red light, and collided with the passenger door of a car in the intersection. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
GAINESVILLE, FL

