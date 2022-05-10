Upcoming Memorial Day Ceremony

Move over, Thelma and Louise! When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner and proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie to help out in the laundromat, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheatin’ hearts. Watch these two country gals join forces to turn their good ol’ laundromat into a bootscootin’ honky-tonk and exact a touch of revenge against those that done ‘em wrong, all while guaranteeing every customer a good, clean time! Take a ride to Nashville heaven in this musical from Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Life Could Be A Dream).
