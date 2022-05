I won the University’s great game. I drank the kool-aid and bought-in to the mysticism of student self-governance, secret societies, Lawn rooms and Thomas Jefferson. I excelled academically, locked-in the internships and won the leadership positions in student organizations — at times through less-than-admirable means. I’ve been “canceled” on Twitter — somehow from both the left and right — more times than I bother to remember. As a reward for all this, I got a Lawn room. So now, as a fourth-year in the twilight of my time on Grounds, what do I have to say?

COLLEGES ・ 16 HOURS AGO