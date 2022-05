The Penns Manor School Board approved the tentative budget for the next school year at last night’s meeting. The budget comes to $19,147,942 in expenses, but only $18,811,127 in revenues. The $336,815 shortfall will be covered by the district’s fund balance, and this means that taxes will remain at 15.3768 mils. Superintendent Daren Johnston said during his report that the administration will be looking at possibly reducing outside services and using their own faculty and staff for those services. Johnston also said that they could also look at staff reductions due to retirement and attrition and if the district wants to fill that position or not.

MANOR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO