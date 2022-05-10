ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Advocates push for hospital transparency in NY

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37T17K_0fYVYjgm00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Advocates gathered at the Capitol on Monday to pass the Hospital Transparency bill . The bill would allow patients to determine whether the hospital in their area offers the care they need before they are admitted to the hospital.

New York Sen. Michelle Hinchey is one of the sponsors of the legislation. She said it’s important as more hopsitals merge together.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

“People, patients, community members deserve to know what healthcare is available to them at every hospital they may seek to go to,” she said.

Sen. Hinchey also said the legislation is important as the ongoing battle over Roe v. Wade continues in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga BLM holding vigil for Darryl Mount

On Friday night, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Darryl Mount, a city resident who died nine months after a 2013 police chase that left him with injuries that led to his death at 22 nine months later. The vigil is held on the anniversary of his death.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State responds to baby formula shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Families across the country are having trouble finding formula for their babies, including here in New York State. https://www.news10.com/news/national/explainer-whats-behind-the-baby-formula-shortage/ “This formula crisis is really a problem and it’s especially a problem for really young babies,” explained Pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Only 25-35 % of all moms nurse, so that leaves a lot of […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Roe V Wade#The U S Supreme Court
NEWS10 ABC

Albany hospitals warn of longer ER wait times

Health leaders at Albany-area hospitals spoke up on Friday to warn of a longer wait in emergency rooms around the Capital Region. Albany Medical Center, St. Peter's Health Partners and Ellis Medicine say the community spread of COVID-19 is the reason.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Abortion rally set for Saturday in Glens Falls

A rally in support of women's rights to abortion and reproductive healthcare is being organized for this Saturday in City Park, in response to the news last week that the United States Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade. New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and a representative from Planned Parenthood will be in attendance. Protesters are invited to gather at City Park at 4 p.m. this Saturday, following Pet Fest.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, May 13

Today's five things to know include an inspirational, heartfelt message from our own Liana Bonavita, a guilty plea from an Indian Lake man who assaulted a man in Corinth with a tomahawk, and a theft Assemblyman Andy Goodell won't soon forget.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What to know as NY burn ban ends this weekend

The New York statewide burn ban is coming to an end this Saturday, May 14. The state ban prohibits burning residential brush. As it ends, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has recommendations on how to keep nature unscorched this summer.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy