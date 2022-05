A portion of Kōke‘e Road near Old Mana Road will be closed May 16-24, weekdays, for road resurfacing work. The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists are advised to make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures. Use alternate routes, and allow extra time to get to destinations.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO