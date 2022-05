On June 7 I will be voting for Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. Susan was an English Major at UCSB when I met her. On the outside, she was a little intimidating, as she was beautiful and stylish, and super intelligent. Then, I got to know her and realized that she was one of the most down-to-earth people I have ever met. We have remained good friends throughout the past 30 years.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO