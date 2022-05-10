ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Evans, Alek Thomas & Robin Ventura featured on ‘Random Hawlights’

By Larry Hawley
CHICAGO – The first weekend of May featured a few memorable performances for athletes of local interest in the area, and three of them were featured in this week’s “Random Hawlights” on WGN News Now.

On Friday, the Chicago Sky opened their 2022 season against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the biggest star for the team was a native of Gary who was starting her first career WNBA game. Despite an overtime loss, Dana Evans began her second WNBA season with a career-high 24 points along with five assists and four steals.

Chicago native Alek Thomas, a former Mount Carmel High School star, played in his first Major League Baseball game on Sunday after getting the call-up from the Diamondbacks. He was in the starting lineup for Arizona and got a double for his first MLB hit in helping Arizona to a 4-0 win over the Rockies at home.

Robin Ventura may have left Oklahoma State University in the 1980s, but he made sure to finish up one thing in his career at the school: A diploma. Coming back in 2020, the former White Sox All-Star and manager graduated on Saturday, with the team saluting the achievement on Twitter.

Larry Hawley featured all three in his “Random Hawlights” for this week on WGN News Now, and you can see them in the video above.

