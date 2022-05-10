ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 19:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Leon County through 1230 AM EDT At 1146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tallahassee, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Macon Community Park, Levy Park, Lake Ella, Lake Jackson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Tallahassee Mall, Winthrop Park, Mission San Luis and Tallahassee Coml Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LEON COUNTY, FL
#Santa Ynez Valley#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Caddo, southeastern Blaine and northwestern Canadian Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Bridgeport and Greenfield. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 96 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALFALFA...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goltry, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Helena, Lahoma, Ringwood, Goltry, Meno, Jet and Carrier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALFALFA...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goltry, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Helena, Lahoma, Ringwood, Goltry, Meno, Jet and Carrier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL, SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern Howell County and western Oregon County until 130 AM.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canadian THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Irion, Menard, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Irion; Menard; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, Menard, southern Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Christoval, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Menard, Christoval, Eden, Live Oak, Adams, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29 and Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTY At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Piedmont, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Stone THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN STONE...EAST CENTRAL SEARCY...SOUTHWESTERN IZARD AND SOUTHEASTERN BAXTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marion, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marion; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Marion County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Searcy County in north central Arkansas * Until 155 AM CDT. * At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rush, Maumee, Big Flat, Cozahome, Mull, Harriet and Maumee Crossing. This includes the following streams and drainages North Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek, Roasting Ear Creek, Cabin Creek, Barren Fork, Buffalo River, Little Panther Creek, Kimball Creek, Spring Creek, Panther Creek, Rush Creek, Big Creek, Leatherwood Creek, Shakerag Creek, Water Creek, Little Rush Creek, Brush Creek, Rock Creek, Middle Creek and South Prong Middle Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MARION COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD

