Clark County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Jackson; La Crosse;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Kingfisher, northwestern Grady, northeastern Caddo and Canadian Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Okarche to 5 miles southeast of Calumet to 4 miles east of Lookeba. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Hinton, Okarche, Calumet, Lookeba, Cogar, Concho and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 101 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Superior, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette County through 1215 AM EDT At 1202 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 9 miles south of Marquette, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, Presque Isle, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Harvey, K I Sawyer, Trowbridge Park, Sands, Skandia, Beaver Grove, The 553 and 480 Crossroads and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALFALFA...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goltry, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Helena, Lahoma, Ringwood, Goltry, Meno, Jet and Carrier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Western Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geary to 3 miles southwest of Hinton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Calumet, Bridgeport and Cedar Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1250 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Loyal to 4 miles southeast of Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead and Southard. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Irion, Menard, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Irion; Menard; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, Menard, southern Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Christoval, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Menard, Christoval, Eden, Live Oak, Adams, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29 and Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Major, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Major; Noble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, ENID, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, LAMONT, MEDFORD, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, AND WAKITA.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Ames to 3 miles southwest of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Hardy affecting Sharp and Fulton Counties. .A rapid rise is likely on the Spring River during the overnight hours, with the river cresting around flood stage at Hardy on Saturday Morning. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Hardy. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water is breaking out of the banks and flooding low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise rapidly to a crest of near 10.0 feet tomorrow morning. This event is not expected to be prolonged. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Spring River Hardy 10.0 4.4 Fri 11 PM 4.5 4.2 4.1 10.0 7 AM 5/14
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Helena, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aline. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL, SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern Howell County and western Oregon County until 130 AM.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:25:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 125 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAXTER, SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN IZARD COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marion, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marion; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Marion County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Searcy County in north central Arkansas * Until 155 AM CDT. * At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rush, Maumee, Big Flat, Cozahome, Mull, Harriet and Maumee Crossing. This includes the following streams and drainages North Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek, Roasting Ear Creek, Cabin Creek, Barren Fork, Buffalo River, Little Panther Creek, Kimball Creek, Spring Creek, Panther Creek, Rush Creek, Big Creek, Leatherwood Creek, Shakerag Creek, Water Creek, Little Rush Creek, Brush Creek, Rock Creek, Middle Creek and South Prong Middle Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MARION COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD

