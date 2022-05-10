Former Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent Dr. James Easton dies at 86
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –A former superintendent of the Lafayette Parish Public Schools System , has died.
Funeral services are pending for Dr. James Easton, Sr., 86 who served as superintendent from 2001 until 2007.
Easton died May 3 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
No additional details were immediately available.
