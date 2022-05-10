ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Former Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent Dr. James Easton dies at 86

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmAog_0fYVWiJ700

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –A former superintendent of the Lafayette Parish Public Schools System , has died.

Funeral services are pending for Dr. James Easton, Sr., 86 who served as superintendent from 2001 until 2007.

Lafayette police lieutenant retires after DUI arrest

Easton died May 3 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

No additional details were immediately available.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Two in custody after SWAT roll in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department responded to the scene of a SWAT roll at a motel Friday morning. The police department said in a Facebook post that it assisted the U.S. Marshal's Service with barricaded suspects at the Super 8 hotel on Westin Oaks Drive. Police said...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Sports
Lafayette, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KATC News

REPORT: Multiple children treated at Baton Rouge school

Multiple children were treated after students reportedly ingested an unknown substance at a charter school on Friday, WBRZ is reporting. Authorities said they were called to Democracy Prep on Prescott Road around 1 p.m. Friday, WBRZ reports. According to its website, the school teaches children in grades K through 8.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested for killing Gonzales teen on Bob Pettit Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three people involved in the Bob Pettit Boulevard shooting that killed a Gonzales teenager. Around 9 p.m. on May 11, police responded to a deceased individual, now identified as 16-year-old Cartez Tucker, in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard. A 24-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Easton
Talk Radio 960am

Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence. In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette Parish Schools#Dui
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana School Bus Driver Pepper Sprays Attacking Student

An incident involving a school bus driver is currently being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. The incident that took place on May 11th, 2022 was all caught on camera, and has been going viral on social media. In the video, you can see the bus driver get in to some kind of verbal altercation with the male student. The student, then enters the bus, and appears to throw a punch at the female bus driver. The bus driver reacted by pulling out a can of pepper spray, and spraying it at the attacker's face.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KTDY

Student Brings Gun to Elementary School in South Louisiana

Things were tense today on one south Louisiana school campus. The Franklin Police Department says at approximately 9:56 AM, they were notified that a student at W.P. Foster Elementary School was in possession of a firearm. When authorities arrived on the campus, they were able to locate the 11-year-old student...
FRANKLIN, LA
fox8live.com

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive from St. Tammany who was wanted on drug charges was arrested after barricading himself in a Hammond hotel room Friday (May 13) morning, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni said that the U.S. Marshal’s Office had a...
HAMMOND, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Death of Child and Boyfriend Lands Louisiana Mother in Jail

In a story originally reported by the Louisiana Radio Network, we learn of the alleged careless, cold-hearted actions of a North Louisiana woman this week. Candace Gill has been arrested by Monroe Police and booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on numerous charges including two counts of manslaughter and several counts of negligent injuring.
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy