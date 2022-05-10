ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Gordon Makes Bears Unlikely Suitor for James Braderry

By Josh Schrock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter drafting Gordon, Bears are unlikely suitor for Bradberry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A former Pro Bowl cornerback is looking for a new home after the New York Giants released James Bradberry on Monday to help the team's financial situation. Bradberry, 28, has been one of the...

