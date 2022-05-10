Kyler Gordon Makes Bears Unlikely Suitor for James Braderry

Silly NFL Power Rankings: Best Schedule Release Vids originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By the time the “official” NFL schedule release is released, most everyone knows their team’s full slate of games. In the Bears’ case, Danny Parkins graced fans with the entire schedule over seven hours before the league shared the news. And yet, the schedule release is still an event of sortsー at least on social media. It’s become a tentpole event for each team’s social media departments. Having a funny or clever way to reveal all the games on Twitter is now a must. That doesn’t mean all schedule release videos are created equal however. Some are slam dunks, and some miss the mark. So, without further ado, here is our extremely scientific and definitive ranking of each Witty Schedule Release Video.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO