ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk sheriff’s office responds to claims of prescription drug use inside Norfolk City Jail

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaNun_0fYVWT1600

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is responding to claims of prescription drug use inside Norfolk City Jail.

In a social media post Monday, the sheriff’s office cited a Virginian-Pilot article that reported the claims of a doctor who was employed by WellPath, the jail’s medical and mental health provider.

The doctor, Dr. Matthew Sachs, criticized the distribution of medications to inmates inside the jail.

The sheriff’s office stated that Sachs resigned on April 28 during a meeting with WellPath supervisors who work inside the Norfolk City Jail and Lt. Col. Handley. However, the sheriff’s office refuted the doctor’s claims stating that Sachs had not brought any operational concerns to the attention of Sheriff Baron prior to his resignation.

“Sheriff Baron first became aware of Dr. Sachs’ specific concerns when his office was contacted by a news reporter. Currently, the only information the Sheriff’s Office has is based on the assertions of the reporter.”

The post from the sheriff’s office highlighted Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron’s “well-established open-door policy” for anyone with concerns related to the operations of the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Baron welcomes any opportunity presented to him directly to address concerns or embrace new ideas.”

According to the post, the Sheriff has since ordered a “broad review” of medical and mental health operations and is also open to a meeting with Dr. Sachs to hear first-hand the doctor’s concerns.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in deadly fentanyl linked overdose of 14-year-old in Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have a 21-year-old man in custody in connection with the deadly overdose of a teenager in Virginia, according to authorities. Prince William County Police said the overdose happened on April 26 at a home in Woodbridge. The victim, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy, was found unresponsive and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The death occurred less than 48 hours following the overdose death of another teen, a 15-year-old, in Woodbridge.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WGAU

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Prescription Drug#Virginian#Nexstar#Sheriff Baron#The Sheriff S Office#Norfolk Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy