Chicago Cubs v. St. Louis Cardinals London Series Expected Back On in 2023

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubs-Cardinals London series expected back on in '23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Red Sox and Yankees squared off in London three years ago, and another one of baseball's biggest rivalries appears to be on deck. Major League Baseball announced Monday plans to play games in London...

