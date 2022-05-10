ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Three armed robbery suspects detained in Desert Hot Springs

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree suspects in an armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs were taken into custody Monday evening. The robbery...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in custody after pursuit and search in Palm Desert neighborhood

One person is in custody Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit in Palm Desert and causing deputies to swarm a neighborhood for hours searching for the suspect. According to a Riverside County Sheriff Spokesperson, the events began shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon when deputies attempted to pull over a wanted suspect in the area The post Suspect in custody after pursuit and search in Palm Desert neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at a West Covina mall under investigation

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A mall in West Covina is the latest business hit by smash-and-grab robbers in California. The West Covina Police Department responded to a call from Daniel's Jeweler in the 600 block of Plaza Drive on Friday afternoon. Police were told three men walked into the business and started breaking the glass casings before stealing an unknown amount of jewelry.
WEST COVINA, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Anthony Ramirez killed after a two-vehicle collision in Lake Elsinore (Lake Elsinore, CA)

57-year-old Anthony Ramirez killed after a two-vehicle collision in Lake Elsinore (Lake Elsinore, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Anthony Ramirez as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident that also injured three people on Thursday morning in Lake Elsinore. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at 6:32 a.m. on Riverside Street near Highway 74 in which a car and a school bus were involved [...]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
z1077fm.com

CORONER NAMES PEDESTRIAN SURVEYOR KILLED IN MORONGO VALLEY CRASH

The Riverside County Coroner has released the name of the surveyor killed in a horrific vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Morongo Valley this Monday. According to the CHP, at about 2:10 PM, Ricardo Garcia, 39, of Highland, was driving a Ford F150 westbound on SR 62 in the #1 lane approaching Senilis Avenue, with passenger Richard Garcia, 18, of Rialto. A pedestrian survey worker, Dylan Motte, 25, of Nuevo, was standing next to his work truck in the center median east of Senilis Avenue. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed into the center median and struck Motte and his Chevrolet Colorado survey truck. The force of the crash caused the Chevrolet to strike a white 2019 Toyota Rav4, driven by Spencer Wood, 21, of Mission Viejo, eastbound in the #2 lane. The Ford came to rest in the center median. The other vehicles wound up on private property and on eastbound SR 62. Dylan Motte was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Richard Garcia and Ricardo Garcia were also taken to DRMC with moderate injuries. Richard Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

An investigation continues into a two vehicle crash that led to the death of a 20-year-old Indio resident. The crash happened Thursday at approximately 10:38 a.m. in the area of Lear Avenue and Two Mile Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the Indio resident was driving a Subaru wagon The post 20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
jacksonheightspost.com

Man Fatally Stabbed at Corona Gas Station After Getting Into Dispute

A man was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Corona Thursday night after getting into a dispute with two men. The NYPD said that Curtis Rippe, 58, was stabbed multiple times in the stomach just before midnight after getting into an argument with two men at the Mobil station at 104-45 Horace Harding Expressway.
CORONA, CA
paininthepass.info

Jackknifed Travel-Trailer Shuts Down I-215 In North San Bernardino Thursday Night

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The northbound lanes of Interstate 215 were shut down due to a jackknifed travel-trailer near Devore Road Thursday night. The crash occurred at approximately 7:51pm, Thursday May 12, 2022. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 215 about one mile before Devore Road exit. California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles. From what the CHP traffic log stated a white SUV and a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer lost control, then jackknifed blocking all the lanes. The SUV hit the center divider and the end of the trailer and became stuck between the guardrail and the trailer.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mario Zavala Killed in Hit-and-Run on Pigeon Pass Road [Moreno Valley, CA]

42-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Hemlock Avenue. The crash occurred near Hemlock Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to scene shortly after. Authorities immediately located Zavala down on the roadway upon arrival. Upon evaluating his injuries, investigators said a driver most likely struck Zavala and fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for help.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced for La Quinta robbery, stolen vehicle pursuit

A Riverside man was sentenced today to six years and eight months in prison for robbing a La Quinta business and leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Raul Tamayo Jr., 38, was convicted of four felony counts -- robbery, evading arrest, vehicle theft and receiving a stolen vehicle with a prior The post Man sentenced for La Quinta robbery, stolen vehicle pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Dash camera catches road rage incident of driver pointing gun at man

AVONDALE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Avondale Police are investigating a road rage incident over the weekend where a man pointed a gun at another driver. Fransisco Garcia said he was driving home from the movies on McDowell Road when he noticed a black Dodge Durango drifting into his lane. “I was on the left lane, and he was just going to my lane drifting in and out; I don’t know if he was texting,” Garcia said.
AVONDALE, AZ
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man dies after being struck by train in Upland

A Rancho Cucamonga man who was riding a bicycle died after being struck by a train in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. On May 11 at 8:53 a.m., officers with the Montclair and Upland police departments responded to the Metrolink railroad crossing on Central Avenue.
UPLAND, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Employee Punched in Mouth; Ex-Girlfriend Punches Current Girlfriend; Ex-Boyfriend Assaults Ex-Girlfriend; Robber Demands Backpack; Plants Stolen from Nursery; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 55 investigations. Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested. May 5 at 7:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling...
MONROVIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grenade found in Palm Desert home

The bomb squad is currently at a Palm Desert home after a grenade was found inside. At approximately 9:28 a.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to the 300 block of Sandpiper Street to respond to a report of a grenade found in the area. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. told The post Grenade found in Palm Desert home appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

LA County chase ends in fiery crash in Lomita area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy chase took a horrific turn after it ended in a fiery crash in the Lomita area. SkyFOX was over the crash scene as smoke and fire were visible on a burgundy-colored sedan. As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown if anyone was hurt...
LOMITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies after suffering health emergency at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate died after suffering a health emergency at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:48 p.m., deputies at the jail facility discovered that Simon Aceves Vigil was not breathing, the Sheriff’s Department said. Jail medical staff responded, performed CPR, and revived Vigil.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 111 [Indio, CA]

Victim Injured in 2-Car Accident near Clinton Street. Around 12:24 p.m., police responded to the scene in the 81000 block of Highway 111 near Clinton Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics transported one person to a hospital, where fire deputies described her condition as critical.
INDIO, CA

