Boston, MA

Al Horford gets called for makeup tech after big dunk around Giannis

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Al Horford was called for a bad technical foul seemingly as a makeup call for what happened a quarter earlier. Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a technical foul for “taunting” after staring down Horford following a dunk...

