It was a frustrating end of the season for NJC as they found themselves losing in the 1st round of the Region IX tournament as they hosted the Otero Rattlers, who were all but in the basement of the Region. NJC played well enough towards the end of the season to get home field advantage for the 1st round, but that didn't matter as Otero came in and took care of business to advance to the 2nd round. Northeastern was able to get some players who earned end of the year honors. Starting pitcher Sage Ferguson took 2nd Team All-Conference, shortstop Trey Adams earned 2nd Team All-Conference and outfielder Zach Boone also earned 2nd Team All-Conference. Outfielder Jaylan Ruffin played well defensively this season giving him 1st Team All-Defensive honors. NJC will be back this Fall to begin their 22-23 baseball season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO