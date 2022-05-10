ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Driver in Philadelphia police chase ditched car, disappeared into wooded area near Villanova

 4 days ago

CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed While Driving SUV In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in North Philadelphia. It happened after 11 p.m. Thursday night on the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue. Police say the driver was shot in the head, lost control of his Volkswagen SUV, and crashed into a fence.  While investigating the scene, police say they were notified about another shooting victim who showed up at a hospital. Investigators are looking to see if that victim is related to the first shooting and crash. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. About two dozen shell casings littered the scene. Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store. A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head. But no life threatening injuries have been reported. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 7 Times, Killed In Brewerytown As 30-Year-Old Kyle Singleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street.  Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman found dead inside a Edwin Place home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence Friday morning. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8:02 am. According to police, a 44-year-old woman was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:19 am, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot four times outside smoke shop in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he suffered four gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Police found a 29-year-old man lying on the 2900 block of North Front Street with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and chest. Surveillance video reportedly showed the man collapse moments after walking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shoots, Kills Would-Be Armed Robber In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man smoking a cigarette outside his home in South Philadelphia shot and killed a would-be robber. The deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 6th and Jackson Streets, near Snyder Avenue. Eyewitness News talked to one neighbor who heard the gunshot and saw a man lying in the street. She called 911 as her husband pulled him onto the sidewalk and tried to save his life, not knowing who the man was. “We just thought someone was hurt and wanted to help, that’s all,” neighbor Angela Rouse said. “My husband just tried to figure out where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Man Shot and Killed Sitting in Parked SUV in Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 40-year-old Willingboro man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. According to authorities, City of Burlington police officers on patrol heard gunfire around 3 AM and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate. Upon arrival, "they discovered Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

