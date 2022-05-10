Driver in Philadelphia police chase ditched car, disappeared into wooded area near Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man smoking a cigarette outside his home in South Philadelphia shot and killed a would-be robber. The deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 6th and Jackson Streets, near Snyder Avenue.
Eyewitness News talked to one neighbor who heard the gunshot and saw a man lying in the street. She called 911 as her husband pulled him onto the sidewalk and tried to save his life, not knowing who the man was.
“We just thought someone was hurt and wanted to help, that’s all,” neighbor Angela Rouse said. “My husband just tried to figure out where...
