Equity Live – April 28, 2022

As an angel investor, this is one of my first questions when talking to founders for a potential investment. And often, I hear numbers that are either too low or very high. For instance, a founder who had graduated from an elite business school recently told me his early-stage fintech firm was worth $50 million. The startup had two employees who were both in business school full time. There was no IP, no MVP and the founder had only a general idea of the go-to-market strategy. I ended the meeting soon afterward, because the factors they used to arrive at the valuation had no basis in reality.

