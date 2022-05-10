ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Equity Live – April 28, 2022

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been listening to Equity for a while, this is a chance to go even deeper. You’ll get to...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Key Twitter executives depart following Elon Musk ownership deal

It’s Thursday, May 12, so Happy Friday Eve. Congrats to the “GoogleCrunch” team, which wrote something like 28 stories yesterday to cover Google I/O. You can catch all of the Googliness here. Haje is enjoying a couple of days off, and I fear you will now know who the funny one is. See you tomorrow! – Christine.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Airbnb is reinventing itself — Brian Chesky tells us why

The company also introduced split stays (where users can book two different listings for a long-term stay in a single user flow) and launched AirCover for guests, which guarantees they’ll be covered if a host cancels, the place isn’t up to snuff, or they can’t check in to their Airbnb.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Google is opening its second physical store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Customers can visit the store to try out Google’s hardware products, such as the Pixel 6 Pro or Nest Audio. The store includes an area with couches so shoppers can imagine what it would be like to use specific Google products at home. The area will also be used to host local events and workshops.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch

Customer service automation startup Lang lands $15M

There is no silver bullet. But Jorge Penalva is a strong proponent of using automation technologies to help bridge the gaps in customer service. He would be — he’s the co-founder of Lang.ai, a startup developing a platform that automatically tags customer conversations to resolve service issues ostensibly more quickly. By applying intelligence to service interactions, Penalva asserts that technology like Lang’s can surface valuable insights to guide product experiences and strategies.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indian food delivery giant Swiggy is acquiring Dineout for $200 million

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup said on Friday it has reached a definitive agreement with the Indian conglomerate Times Internet to acquire Dineout, a popular dining out and restaurant tech platform. Neither of the startups shared the financial terms of the acquisition, but a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

How close are we to understanding what’s going on?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week we recorded live, which is always good fun, meaning that we took some questions from the audience. If you want that version of the show, we have a YouTube archive of it here.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Crypto market bloodbath hits Solana particularly hard

The Solana token now sits around $52, a near 80% decline from its November all-time-high of $260. As broader market uncertainty is pushing investors across the board to minimize risk, emerging crypto networks are finding themselves in a tough position. Solana has been one of the year’s breakout success stories, thanks in no small part to a close embrace of venture capitalists who see the blockchain as a worthwhile competitor to Ethereum. The platform’s lower fees have attracted developers, though the network has come under fire for lengthy outages.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Fewer than 7 Days until TC Sessions: Mobility

Here’s a quick reminder of what goes on and why you don’t want to miss out. The FOMO is real. You’ll hear and learn from mobility’s leading founders, CEOs, VCs and policymakers as TechCrunch editors shove the hype aside to ask tough, thought-provoking questions during one-on-one interviews, panel discussions and fireside chats.
SAN MATEO, CA
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts are here to keep you up to date!

Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our new and stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Finding your startup’s valuation: 5 factors to consider

As an angel investor, this is one of my first questions when talking to founders for a potential investment. And often, I hear numbers that are either too low or very high. For instance, a founder who had graduated from an elite business school recently told me his early-stage fintech firm was worth $50 million. The startup had two employees who were both in business school full time. There was no IP, no MVP and the founder had only a general idea of the go-to-market strategy. I ended the meeting soon afterward, because the factors they used to arrive at the valuation had no basis in reality.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

VC investment into crypto startups peaked right before everything went to hell

If you closely watched the first-quarter venture capital cycle, this should not come as a surprise. As The Exchange noted, the crypto startup economy — blockchain technology upstarts, trading platforms, web3 more generally, etc. — was busy partying while the rest of startup land was buckling under a falling stock market, limited exit opportunities and a dramatic repricing of the value of software revenues.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Getting high on HRI

It’s a big, broad and important topic, as robotics take an increasingly larger role in our lives. Honestly, I couldn’t think of a better duo to discuss the topic with (that’s the nice thing about running programming for an event). Brooks is the co-founder and CTO of...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Brazilian fintech infrastructure company Dock closes on $110M in funding, now valued at over $1.5B

The latest such company in Latin America is São Paulo-based Dock, which operates a full-stack payments and digital banking “platform” across the region, where demand for financial infrastructure that can help boost inclusion is massive. The startup has raised $110 million in a growth funding round led by U.K.-based Lightrock and Silver Lake Waterman, bringing its valuation to over $1.5 billion. Existing backers Riverwood Capital, Viking Global Investors and Sunley House Capital also participated in the financing.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Rivian shares pop even as Q1 losses widen amid EV production ramp up

Rivian, which is now delivering its R1T pickup and R1S SUV to consumers and EDV commercial electric van to Amazon, reported net losses of $1.59 billion in the first quarter, compared with $414 million in the same period last year. The company also reported a first-quarter loss of $1.77 per share on revenue of $95 million.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Postmates founder banks $23 million for his new crypto startup TipTop

Lehmann notes that the company has raised a $23 million Series A from a16z with Marc Andreessen himself joining the startup’s board. Other backers in the round include Sam Altman, Naval Ravikant, Andy McLoughlin, Jeff Clavier and Dan Romero, among others. The startup is keeping things as vague as...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Snap snaps up database developer KeyDB to make its infrastructure more snappy

The startup’s six-person team, including its co-founders John Sully and Ben Schermel, will join Snap’s infrastructure team following the deal’s close, and will work to improve Snap’s caching technology and its sizable engineering workloads, the company says. A Y Combinator-backed startup, KeyDB touted its solution as...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy