Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record-setting $195 million at auction

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop artist Andy Warhol’s famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction. “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her...

