Monday Baseball Roundup

By Robbin Kiser
miamivalleytoday.com
 4 days ago

TROY — The Troy baseball team moved into a share of first place with some help from Piqua Monday. The Trojans defeated Fairborn 11-1 in five innings with Trayce Mercer hurling a no-hitter. Troy is now 17-3 overall and 13-2 in the MVL and was scheduled to host...

miamivalleytoday.com

miamivalleytoday.com

Wednesday Softball Tournament Roundup

TROY — The ball did not bounce the Troy softball team’s way against Springboro Wednesday. The six seeded Trojans were tied with eight seed Springboro 2-2 early in D-I sectional action before losing 13-3. Springboro improved to 12-15 with the win, while Troy dropped to 19-4. The Panthers...
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua boys win first league track and field title since 1973

TROY — Piqua track and field coach Travis Nees must have had a premoniton of what was about to take place Thursday night at the MVL track meet. “I checked the banner in the gym,” Nees said. “1973 was our last league title (in boys track).”. The...
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy girls win 11th straight conference title in track and field

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team continued an amazing tradition at the MVL track and field meet Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Trojans made it 11 straight conference track and field titles — with the first nine coming in the GWOC. Troy won with...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local briefs

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford, in room 404. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.bradford.k12.oh.us.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy High School senior named Strawberry Queen

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival Queen Pageant, back for the first time since 2019, recently took place on May 6 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Contestants competed for the honors of being named the Strawberry Queen and the First and Second Attendants and to represent Troy at the upcoming Strawberry Festival.
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East names Evans as Girls’ Basketball Coach

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local School District Board of Education has approved Kevin Evans as the district’s high school girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Evans was selected for the head coach position by school administration, and his hiring was formally approved by the...
CASSTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Riverside to host Touch A Truck event

MIAMI COUNTY — The public is invited to a free “Touch A Truck” event hosted by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside, 1625 Troy Sidney Road (across from Duke Park), in Troy. A sensory-friendly hour will be held from 10-11 a.m.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County ESC recognizes academic excellence

MIAMI COUNTY — The 2022 Excellence in Education Awards Dinner took place Thursday, May 11, in Piqua. The annual dinner serves as a way for the valedictorians and salutatorians for each Miami County school to honor a teacher who has had a lasting impact on them as a person and a student.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Dollar General #2976, 817 N. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection. Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed back delivery door with gaps between bottom of door and framing. Outer openings shall be protected and tight fitting doors to protect against entry of pests.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Community Foundation awards over $65,000 in grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $65,650 to organizations that serve Piqua residents this month. The distribution is part of the foundation’s twice-annual standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

CareFlight called to motorcycle crash near Troy

A Troy-area man sustained serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle in the 2300 block of LeFevre Road around 10 p.m. on Friday. The man reportedly suffered a badly broken leg and serious head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Troy Fire Department medics called for CareFlight to transport the man to Miami Valley Hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Reader honors veterans, speaks on changes to Piqua military banners program

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is speaking with different organizations to, after a hiatus, create a new, manageable military banner program going forward. The new organization would not anticipate beginning a revised military banner program until at least 2023. No specific organization has committed at this time, but talks continue at the present time. Once the veterans banners are taken down after Veteran’s Day 2022, they will be provided back to the individual who purchased the banner.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison graduates Class of ‘22

Mr. Steven Sykes. Professor of Manufacturing and Industrial Management for Edison State Community College, offers the Invocation at Friday’s 47th commencement ceremony at the college. President Dr. Doreen Larson speaks at Friday’s Edison State Community College commencement ceremony.
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. ACCIDENT: A driver was cited from a traffic crash that took place in the area of North College and West North streets at 8:02 a.m. DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A business on the 1700 block of West High Street advised an employee who resigned...
miamivalleytoday.com

Local lumber companies consolidate

Owner and president of Troy Goodall Lumber Company, Joe Goodall, stands outside his lumber company during an open house on Wednesday. The longtime family owned businesses — Troy Lumber Company and Goodall Lumber Company — have been a fixture in both Miami County and Clark County for decades. The businesses have consolidated and are now operated out of 311 Ohio Avenue in New Carlisle, the place where it all began with the opening of the family’s first lumber business around 1901. The large slice of Redwood was first brought to Troy Lumber Company by Joe’s father, Richard, when he opened the then-new offices/store at the corner of North Market and Peters Road around 1965. The company has been owned and operated by the Goodall family for four generations.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State employees recognized for years of service

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized 25 employees for a combined total of 245 years of service in their careers during its 43rd annual employee recognition celebration. The event was held virtually and took participants on a trip down memory lane, allowing them to “guess the graduate” and...
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. TRESPASSING: Deputies responded to a welfare check in the area of Towpath Drive in Concord Township. It was reported a male subject was lying down on the bike path near a residence. The male was later found to be in good health but homeless. The homeowner at the residence made contact with the deputies and advised the male subject was sleeping on his back porch prior to their arrival. The homeowner requested the subject trespassed and signed a release of investigation form. The male subject was released and was able to leave the area without incident.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

West Milton plans park renovations

WEST MILTON — The village of West Milton has announced plans for renovations to the sidewalks and retaining walls at the West Milton Municipal Park. The renovations would cost approximately $95,000, the majority of which would be funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Nutureworks program. The village is still in the process of applying for the Natureworks grant; the grant will be awarded in fall of 2022 and the project would probably be completed sometime in 2023.
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Woman sentenced to prison for arson

TROY — A Troy woman was recently sentenced to spend a minimum of four years in prison — up to a maximum of six years — for arson. Shannon M. Melke, 43, was sentenced this week in Miami County Common Pleas Court for second-degree felony aggravated arson, and she will serve at least four years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Melke will also have to register as an arson offender, which is a lifetime registration.
TROY, OH

