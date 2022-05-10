Monday Baseball Roundup

Owner and president of Troy Goodall Lumber Company, Joe Goodall, stands outside his lumber company during an open house on Wednesday. The longtime family owned businesses — Troy Lumber Company and Goodall Lumber Company — have been a fixture in both Miami County and Clark County for decades. The businesses have consolidated and are now operated out of 311 Ohio Avenue in New Carlisle, the place where it all began with the opening of the family’s first lumber business around 1901. The large slice of Redwood was first brought to Troy Lumber Company by Joe’s father, Richard, when he opened the then-new offices/store at the corner of North Market and Peters Road around 1965. The company has been owned and operated by the Goodall family for four generations.

