Record high temperature set in Naples

Naples warmed to 94 degrees this afternoon, setting a new record high temperature for May 9th according to the National Weather Service.

Before today, the record high was 93 degrees set in 2014. The average afternoon high temp in the city today is 87 degrees.

Daily temperature records have been monitored at Naples Airport by the NWS since 1942.

Without any rain to cool things off this afternoon, another contributing reason for today’s record heat is that winds in Naples remained from the north or northeast all day long. This kept the sea breeze from turning the winds from the west from the Gulf of Mexico.

The sea breeze can act as a cooling influence as the winds move onshore from west to east when it moves onshore. On days where north or northeast winds are strong enough though, the sea breeze fails to make much progress moving inland, taking away its cooling influence during the warmest time of the day.

Tomorrow will likely be another above-average day as temps again return to the 90s as northeast breezes stick around. Join our team on NBC2 News tonight at 11 pm for a look at the extended forecast for our region.