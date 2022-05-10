Sugar Land police chief set to retire

Late Monday night a Splendora Police Officer attempted to stop a pickup for not having tail lights on FM 2090. The truck sped off north on Business 59 to East River then back south to FM 2090. The pursuit continued with Patton Village assisting west on FM 2090 to Firetower Road The suspect then went south on Firetower where he turned all his lights off several times. As he approached Petty Walker Road he tried locking his brakes up as he attempted a turn. The driver ran off the road into the ditch striking a power pole and breaking it in two. The three primary wires, each carrying 20,000 volts stayed intact. however, the transformer on the pole broke off dropping several lines on the ground. One of those lines fell across a bulk propane tank owned by CWS Propane. A burn mark across the tank can be seen where the wire landed. As patrol units were pulling up the entire sky lit up with a blue flash from the lines. Montgomery County Precinct 4 and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter as a K-9 was sent in. DPS responded with a helicopter. After about an hour the search was called off. Entergy responded to the scene to start repair on the lines. As Entergy workers walked with deputies to one of the homes to which the transformer was connected they discovered that the resident there was stealing power. The propane tank appeared not to have any structural damage. Splendora Police are searching for the suspect, Christopher Allen Painter of Splendora. Besides the evading, they say he is also wanted for questioning on an aggravated robbery charge from several nights ago in which some weapons were stolen. If anyone knows the location of Painter you are asked to call Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO