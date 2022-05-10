ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land police chief set to retire

By Defender News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Robins, police chief for Sugar Land Police Department, has announced his retirement after 33 years of service. His total number of years with SLPD includes four years as a police chief. Robins, a native Houstonian, spent his entire career with SLPD, first joining the agency in 1992 as...

Family of Houston man killed by police call for probe

Family and friends of Jalen Randle continue to demand answers after the 26-year-old was shot and killed by an officer on April 27. Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump now represents the family and is calling for a thorough investigation and body cam footage to be released. “Unfortunately, we have...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police identify remains of body found in abandoned Houston building

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Remains of a body that was discovered at a north Houston building last month have been identified, police said. An anonymous call pointed police to find the skeletal remains of a man in an abandoned building behind a motel at the 8700 block of West Tidwell on April 22.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE CHASE

Reports of numerous catalytic converter thefts led to a Police chase Monday. Brenham Police report that Officers responded to multiple calls of catalytic converter thefts Monday that occurred in the City of Brenham over the course of the day. Officers received a description of a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. They located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended just outside of Carmine when the vehicle came to a stop. The 2 occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and identified as Fabian Parker Willis, 21 of Houston. Willis was placed in custody for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. The other occupant remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Inside the vehicle, Officers located multiple cut catalytic converters and tools used to cut those converters. The investigation is still ongoing by the Brenham Police Department. If anyone has any information involving these thefts, please contact Detective Alex Saenz at 979-337-7325.
BRENHAM, TX
cw39.com

Man shot dead at Gulf Freeway motel

HOUSTON (CW39) Local police are investigating the fatal shooting of one man and wounding another at a southeast Houston motel overnight. Police said the shooting happened at 8920 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road about 3:45 a.m. today (May 10). The identity of the deceased victim is pending...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing yacht in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A woman stole a yacht and took it for a joyride before being caught, Galveston police said. Police said that the received a call that a 52-foot Jefferson Monticello motor yacht named “Loyalty” had sailed away from its dock at 6130 Heard’s Lane on Monday morning.
GALVESTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston woman ordered to prison for aggravated identity theft

HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old Houston resident has been sent to prison following her conviction of using stolen personal information to obtain over $1,000, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daneshia Shane Walton pleaded guilty Jan. 18. Today, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ordered Walton to serve 24 months in...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Teen shot outside Houston convenience store

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a teen shot in north Houston last Monday night. Police said the shooting happened outside the Jensen Gas and Food located at 7626 Jensen Drive about 11:15 p.m.. Local police said the victim, 14, was transported to an area hospital in...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Rowdy's Round-Up (MOCO Pct. 4's "Most Wanted")!

Welcome to round 6 of Rowdy's Round-Up (Montgomery County Pct. 4's "Most Wanted")!. If you have any tips on the whereabouts of the individuals in the post, please let MOCO Pct. 4 know! Do not attempt to apprehend these suspects on your own!. You can remain anonymous if you wish.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Pedestrian killed in crash on 610 North Loop, police say

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the 610 North Loop between Lockwood Drive and Homestead Road Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic until about 8:45 a.m. The pedestrian was trying to cross the main lanes...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED SUSPECT ON THE RUN

Late Monday night a Splendora Police Officer attempted to stop a pickup for not having tail lights on FM 2090. The truck sped off north on Business 59 to East River then back south to FM 2090. The pursuit continued with Patton Village assisting west on FM 2090 to Firetower Road The suspect then went south on Firetower where he turned all his lights off several times. As he approached Petty Walker Road he tried locking his brakes up as he attempted a turn. The driver ran off the road into the ditch striking a power pole and breaking it in two. The three primary wires, each carrying 20,000 volts stayed intact. however, the transformer on the pole broke off dropping several lines on the ground. One of those lines fell across a bulk propane tank owned by CWS Propane. A burn mark across the tank can be seen where the wire landed. As patrol units were pulling up the entire sky lit up with a blue flash from the lines. Montgomery County Precinct 4 and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter as a K-9 was sent in. DPS responded with a helicopter. After about an hour the search was called off. Entergy responded to the scene to start repair on the lines. As Entergy workers walked with deputies to one of the homes to which the transformer was connected they discovered that the resident there was stealing power. The propane tank appeared not to have any structural damage. Splendora Police are searching for the suspect, Christopher Allen Painter of Splendora. Besides the evading, they say he is also wanted for questioning on an aggravated robbery charge from several nights ago in which some weapons were stolen. If anyone knows the location of Painter you are asked to call Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark dies at age 58

Ken Clark, Galveston County Precinct 4 commissioner, died May 8 after a stint in the hospital due to health issues. He was 58 years old. “Today is a sad day for League City, Galveston County and Precinct 4,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said in a League City news release. “Clark leaves behind a legacy of constantly working and striving to improve our county and our community, particularly in the area of transportation and mobility.”
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX

