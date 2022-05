ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Classics, customs and hot rods will be on full display on Friday as “Cruisin' Grand” rolls through the heart of downtown Escondido. According to organizers, the event is focused on what works with the community history. This Friday means cars from 1973 and earlier including American-made classics, vintage, muscle cars and hot rods. All these types of cars will be on full display while cruising Grand Avenue in Escondido just like they did 50-60 years ago.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO