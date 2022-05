Carson Wentz's first season as a Commander is full of reunions, but no matchup is more meaningful than his return to the City of Brotherly Love. Now with Washington and back in the NFC East, Wentz will get to face the Eagles -- the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 -- twice. The first meeting is at FedEx Field in Week 3. Then in Week 10, the Commanders travel to Philadelphia for a Monday night tilt, Wentz's first game back at Lincoln Financial Field since he was traded to Indianapolis last spring.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO