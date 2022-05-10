ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Authorities in Texas warn residents about TikTok motivated toy gun challenge

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
Cibolo police said there have been incidents where residents are being shot in what they believe is a TikTok motivated challenge.

The toy air gun shoots a gel projectile, but according to the police department, the projectiles can cause bodily injury. The incidents are part of a trending Tik Tok "challenge video making its way across the internet."

" Incidents such as these are not funny, it is not a game, and can be an arrestable offense," said police. "We ask our residents to please be observant and exercise situational awareness when outdoors."

Any victims or witnesses of the incidents are asked to call police at (210) 619-1272.

"Educating those involved in these Tik Tok challenges is imperative to reducing the numbers of these incidents," said police.

