Sen Hatch Funeral toss

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Information about what Ogden police officers do in the field is now more readily available to the public. The Ogden City Police Department Use of Force Report is an online dashboard that the public can use, and it shows all incidents in which officers used force during a call. The Ogden chapter of the NAACP worked with the police department during the development of this new tool and both organizations are excited for how it will improve transparency.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO