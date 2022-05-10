Sen Hatch Funeral toss

One of our very own Utah women brought home a national title over the weekend. Alexa Knutzen of Mapleton was crowned Miss Volunteer America just days ago in Jackson, TN. She joined us on GTU to share all about it. Alexa will serve as the first-ever Miss Volunteer America, a...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state’s 2020 election. Trump, who lost...
(Good Things Utah) Formed more than 250 million years ago, the Zion National Park in Southern Utah is a hugely popular spot for tourists to visit year-round. Currently considered to be the most visited national park in the United States, Zion National Park sees roughly 5 million visitors every year. Tourists come from around the world to explore the vast canyons, resident animal life, and the 15 miles of beautiful red Navajo Sandstone making up Zion Canyon.
(The Daily Dish) Utah has some iconic locations and sites. Over time some have faded away – However, it is exciting to see one location that has been around now for almost 75 years has a new owner with the passion to carry on the spirit and attitude that has made it a local icon.
(The Daily Dish) Today we have Seth Andrews the Current CHIP Advisory Council Chair sitting with Nicea and Surae to talk about the importance of health insurance for children and how it can help parents and communities as well. Nothing is as important as a healthy start in life and...
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center’s annual Barn Party is set to take place on Saturday, June 4 from 4:00p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NAC’s Pat Moran Family Foundation Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way in Park City. The event is hosted by two Park City locals, comedian Bill Engvall and radio personality Claire Wiley, and guests are encouraged to dress in western-themed attire.
Chamaine Wollenzien from Wandering Families took her family to three great spots here in Utah. She joined us on the show to share some of her favorites. If you are looking for a great trip after graduation that won’t break the bank, we have you covered. They started out on a 2.5 hour tour on Hells Revenge. Her 80 yr old father enjoyed it just as much as her 4 year old nephew.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s beautiful views are known all over the world but if you look closer, the views give way to something not nearly as nice. Litter is everywhere. Piece by piece the entire state is being trashed. John Gleason, the spokesperson for UDOT,...
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Information about what Ogden police officers do in the field is now more readily available to the public. The Ogden City Police Department Use of Force Report is an online dashboard that the public can use, and it shows all incidents in which officers used force during a call. The Ogden chapter of the NAACP worked with the police department during the development of this new tool and both organizations are excited for how it will improve transparency.
WEBER COUNTY — Grocery prices continue to remain high due to inflation. President Biden’s administration is looking to help lower the price of fertilizers and provide insurance for double cropping to alleviate some of the tension on farmers. However, Utah officials say it could be a while before that happens. For now, Utah farmers are doing what they can to have a successful growing season.
Monday on ABC4 News at 10, follow the flow as ABC4 News dives deep into a proposal to divert water from the Bear River to distribute access to thousands of Utahns. But some argue that this action could have a disasterous environmental impact on The Great Salt Lake and its surrounding communities. ABC4 News sorts through the facts for you. Watch the special report – Utah Water: The Bear River Project – Monday (5/16) on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You.
Comments / 0