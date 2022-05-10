ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

11 Candles That Smell Almost As Good As A Real Fireplace

By Elizabeth Buxton
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our most played-out cold weather fantasies, we spend crisp evenings luxuriating beneath cashmere throw blankets while the embers inside our home's vast hearth emit an oh-so-soft and smoky glow. Back in our cramped-apartment realities, we're tangled up in a Snuggie...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

5 Hot & Heavy Fragrances That Make Winter Kind Of Sexy

Taken at face value, winter is not sexy. It's chapped lips and Seasonal Affective Disorder, eternal rain and perpetual hat hair, the end of beach days and coming to terms with how shitty the insulation in your place is. But peel back the layers — starting with the puffer coat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#That Smell
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

Yes, My Emotional Support Object Is My Water Bottle

Yes, the rumors are true. I — a 28 year-old woman with a full-time job, a solo car insurance policy, and not one but two gym memberships — still sleep with my infant baby blanket. Every single night. Before you make your judgments, keep in mind that many...
BOULDER, CO
Refinery29

This Clay Mask Took My Oily Skin From Greasy To Glowing Fast

I've had oily, temperamental skin for as long as I can remember, and there's not a grease-sopping mask or treatment I haven't tried. (A career in beauty has bolstered this endeavour.) From kaolin-based formulas to charcoal-infused pastes to French green clay creations, clarifying masks can be a saving grace for calming breakouts and balancing oily skin. However, none have been more luxurious than Tatcha's new Clarifying Clay Mask. The just-launched product features an all-star roster of Japanese-sourced ingredients that include volcanic ash, konjac, and Okinawan kucha clay to exfoliate and absorb excess oil within five minutes. Impressive claims, to be sure — but would I expect anything less from Tatcha, the GOAT when it comes to luxury skin care? Ahead, keep reading as the powerhouse product faces off against my oily, breakout-prone complexion.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Easy Air-Dried Hair Trends To Try Now — Whatever Your Hair Texture

There are two kinds of people out there: those who have mastered the art of letting their hair air-dry to accidental perfection and those who'd rather reach for the hairdryer, straighteners or tongs than deal with soggy shoulders. If London's top hair experts are right in their summer haircut predictions,...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

Blue Tansy Is The Clarifying Beauty Ingredient To Try ASAP

Of late, you may have heard of a friendly-sounding skin-care ingredient called blue tansy. The clarifying plant is found in face oils and skin-sloughing gel masks, but that's only the beginning of what this powerhouse can do. While it's still most commonly utilized in skin-care products, it's on the cusp of finding its way into hair-care products and beyond.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

8 Bronzers That Will Keep You Glowing All Year Round

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Winter is at our doorstep which means our...
MAKEUP
Refinery29

5 Cult Beauty Products French Women Swear By For Amazing Skin

If we could bottle the secret to French beauty, we would. French women have a certain je ne sais quoi — that no-makeup makeup glow that makes a crisp red lip, smoky eye, and mussed-up waves look ten times chicer. But if we've learned anything from Parisian beauty experts,...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

These Serums Actually Work, According To Top Dermatologists

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Sure, a new pair of shoes or an...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Yes, A Glass Handbag Is Worth The Risk

Let me start by saying that we understand you might be bewildered by the glass handbag trend. Ever since celebrities like Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian have sported the delicate tote on casual outings and red carpet events, fashion fans are left wondering if it's worth the risk to buy. What if you drop it or bump into something? Will it shatter into a million pieces?
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy