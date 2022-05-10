11 Candles That Smell Almost As Good As A Real Fireplace

I've had oily, temperamental skin for as long as I can remember, and there's not a grease-sopping mask or treatment I haven't tried. (A career in beauty has bolstered this endeavour.) From kaolin-based formulas to charcoal-infused pastes to French green clay creations, clarifying masks can be a saving grace for calming breakouts and balancing oily skin. However, none have been more luxurious than Tatcha's new Clarifying Clay Mask. The just-launched product features an all-star roster of Japanese-sourced ingredients that include volcanic ash, konjac, and Okinawan kucha clay to exfoliate and absorb excess oil within five minutes. Impressive claims, to be sure — but would I expect anything less from Tatcha, the GOAT when it comes to luxury skin care? Ahead, keep reading as the powerhouse product faces off against my oily, breakout-prone complexion.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO