ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

City council OKs community engagement officers in Schenectady schools

By Harrison Grubb
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7TYh_0fYVQAhn00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Schenectady City Council voted overwhelmingly to authorize an agreement with the school district to provide community engagement officers in schools. It comes after a long and contentious debate over the issue between parents, students and members of the community.

School board approves community engagement officers

After months of debate, the school board narrowly voted in March to approve the implementation of the officers, in a 4-3 vote. Monday night, the city council did the same, with six counselors voting in favor of the resolution and one abstaining.

But prior to the vote, the debate continued, with several people voicing their concerns over the place of the officers in the district.

“In moments of stress, we can expect those officers to do no more than react as law enforcement officers, not school counselors, not support staff for children that are running into trouble,” said Melanie Trimble, the Chapter Director of the NYCLU’s Capital Region chapter during open microphone.

Parents discuss possibility of SROs in Schenectady schools

While some speakers voiced their concerns over officers in schools, others vehemently supported the idea, “I don’t need statistics to tell me what the right answer is, I have real life experience about the trauma that my child experienced,” said Theresa Doty, a parent in the district.

Doty says her son was attacked by another student at Mt. Pleasant Middle School, “He was seriously injured. He was physically injured in school and traumatized from the whole situation. He did not return to the Schenectady School District as a student after that.”

She said she believes if community engagement officers would have been in the building, the situation would have ended differently.

Schenectady High School brings in two community engagement officers

With several instances of violence, the Schenectady City School District has been participating in a pilot program with the Schenectady Police Department for officers in the high school.

Earlier this school year, the district brought in two community engagement officers.

Just last week, police say those officers played an integral role in identifying a 17-year-old after he allegedly walked into the high school with a ski mask, gloves and an imitation handgun. That suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga BLM holding vigil for Darryl Mount

On Friday night, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Darryl Mount, a city resident who died nine months after a 2013 police chase that left him with injuries that led to his death at 22 nine months later. The vigil is held on the anniversary of his death.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County EDC cuts the ribbon on a new home

The Warren County Economic Development Corporation has had their hands in more projects across the city than one can easily count. Some, like the ongoing plan to bring a new farmer's market space to South Street, have taken time. On Thursday, another new step long-deserved was taken - moving the group into a new office.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Community Engagement#High School#School Board#The City Council#Nyclu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Albany hospitals warn of longer ER wait times

Health leaders at Albany-area hospitals spoke up on Friday to warn of a longer wait in emergency rooms around the Capital Region. Albany Medical Center, St. Peter's Health Partners and Ellis Medicine say the community spread of COVID-19 is the reason.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ellis Hospital’s youth mental health unit remains closed, worrying local advocates

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ellis Medicine consistently reassures the community closing its youth mental health unit is only temporary, but community services aren’t so sure as they’re left to pick up the slack. “Every day that the Ellis adolescent mental health unit remains closed, the hopes fade that it will ever reopen,” says Andrea Smyth, […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy