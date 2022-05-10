New Bob Dylan Center Opens In The Tulsa Arts District

Friday, some Tulsa students got a first-hand look at the hard work of local farmers. Hundreds of students got to see how food travels from the farm to the table at home. The students learned about a wide range of things from how many hearts an earthworm has, to how many bees it takes to fill one jar of honey. The students learned a lot at the worm station. It was one of the many stops at the farm-to-market event.

TULSA, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO