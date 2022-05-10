New Bob Dylan Center Opens In The Tulsa Arts District

The Tulsa Club Hotel is bringing back a staple to its restaurant. For years, the club hosted brunch on Sundays and this weekend, people can start enjoying it again. "It always comes back to the brunch. People have such fond memories of the brunch, so we are super excited to go ahead and finally give the community what they're asking for,” said Marianne McCann, Tulsa Club Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing.
A landmark of the Tulsa State Fair is coming down unless someone steps up to operate the Sky Ride. On May 13, Expo Square announced there are plans to demolish the Sky Ride if no one buys it from the county. The Tulsa State Fair said staff have tried everything to keep the Sky Ride open. The Sky Ride debuted in 1965 and ran until 2019, when Don McClure, whose business operated the ride, ended his contract with the fair.
Friday, some Tulsa students got a first-hand look at the hard work of local farmers. Hundreds of students got to see how food travels from the farm to the table at home. The students learned about a wide range of things from how many hearts an earthworm has, to how many bees it takes to fill one jar of honey. The students learned a lot at the worm station. It was one of the many stops at the farm-to-market event.
Officials have announced that the Sky Ride will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair. Expo Square staff says the ride is in need of costly, continued maintenance, which makes keeping it in service difficult. The ride has not been in use since 2019. Officials say it will go...
Motorcyclists from across the country are coming to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District this weekend. The bikers will learn about the history of Greenwood while having some fun riding through Tulsa. It's called the Black Wall Street Rally. Organizers said the bikers are traveling from as far as New York and...
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
Amanda Taylor helped the City Rescue Mission with the grand opening of a new cafe on Thursday evening. It's serving up more than a just a good meal. By visiting the Rise Cafe we can help someone working their way out of homelessness. It'll provide the workers skills they need...
Friday's Amazing Oklahomans are graduates from three different Edmond high schools with one thing in common. These students have pledged to enter the teaching field and in turn the district will offer support and mentorship however they can. Congratulations, graduates!
This week's pet of the week is Scarlett. Scarlett is always up for a walk or a car ride but a snuggle on the couch is great too. Scarlett has never met a dog or human she didn't like and she's pretty sure she'd like to be friends with a cat too.
The official PGA Championship Merchandise Store is open, and organizers say there is something for everyone. The 50,000 square foot merchandise tent is now open to the public and organizers expect a lot of people to be here this weekend. Rows and rows of hats, shirts, and cups of every size and color all proudly display the 2022 PGA logo at Southern Hills Country Club.
Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
Tulsa Fire Station 66's new sign is lighting up part of Route 66. The fire station is located on the historic highway, at 145th East Avenue. Someone donated the new sign, to help boost tourism on Route 66. Fire Chief Michael Baker flipped the switch on Thursday night and turned...
It’s graduation season, while that comes with a lot of celebrating and looking back on life’s accomplishments, it also means planning for the future. For one Mustang senior, planning on paying for college just got a whole lot easier. “I thought they’d tell me by email or something,...
The dictionary defines a muscle car as any of a group of American-made two-door sports coupes with powerful engines, designed for high-performance driving. Now a local author is spreading his love of these fast cars with the world in a new book. Clay Fees, from Sapulpa, is out with a...
More than two-dozen dogs were found inside an abandoned home in Midwest City. Neighbors and city officials said the house has been a concern for a while, but they weren’t able to enter the property until three dogs escaped Wednesday night. "There were three dogs chasing my cat," said...
Game wardens said they had to euthanize a nearly 10-foot-long alligator in Claremore Lake because it had become a danger. People who live around the lake believe it's the same alligator that's lived in the lake for years. Wildlife experts said they believe someone had released the alligator into the...
Golf balls won't be the only thing flying through the air next week in Tulsa. The Goodyear blimp and hundreds of private planes are expected in town for the PGA. It was about this time last year when Osage SkyNews 6 spotted a Goodyear blimp passing through town, and this time next week, one of the famous blimps will return to Tulsa skies.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has created a fund for youth who are aging out of the foster care system. Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner created a $500 per month stipend for Cherokees who are leaving the system. To be eligible, they must be living within...
A Catoosa man has turned his lawn care YouTube channel into his full-time job. He said because he's making money from that, he now finds lawns that are overgrown or abandoned and cuts them for free. Kevin Hansen uploaded his first video to YouTube nearly 10 years ago, never expecting...
Stillwater residents could soon vote on $200 million worth of school bonds for Stillwater Public Schools. The board of education announced its plans during a meeting Tuesday night. The funds would go towards building improvements across the district over 10 years. Right now, it's unclear when the proposal would go...
