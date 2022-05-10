ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program will hire 400 people

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gM2Sd_0fYVPwb600

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has announced the creation of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program.

The program, which was made possible thanks to a $5.3 million grant, will allow the city to hire nearly 400 people ages 16 to 30-years-old, starting in June.

Bakersfield Relay for Life surpasses $300K fundraising goal

The program will provide job training, case management and mentorship to underserved youth in order to bolster our future workforce.

It will also include a paid high school summer internship program, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with local non-profits.

Applications can be found on the Kern Community Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield nurse joins D.C. rally for healthcare workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When thousands of nurses marched to the U.S. Capitol Thursday, one Bakersfield nurse went the extra mile — or rather, the extra thousands of miles. Bakersfield nurse Larissa Ramirez says she felt compelled to take the cross-country trip to use her voice to lift up her profession. Thursday morning, Ramirez marched […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deadline to apply for Hometown Heroes program is today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is extending applications for its Hometown Heroes banner program. The program was established to honor and recognize active duty military personnel currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces with self-identifying street banners. The banners will be on display for one year and will include the official military […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Brighter Bites launches new program in Bakersfield, California

Brighter Bites launches new program in Bakersfield, California. Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, has launched its ninth location in Bakersfield, California. The nonprofit will partner with Grimmway Farms and CAPK to help improve the health of students and families in the Bakersfield area through nutrition education, access to free and fresh produce weekly, and tips on how to store and cook the fruits and vegetables properly.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Women’s Business Center celebrates grand opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mission Community Service Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, celebrating the Grand Opening of the Kern Women’s Business Center. The center helps women, low-income, minority and non-profit businesses gain the knowledge they need to start and run successful businesses. The organization offers business start up classes, monthly workshops, and free […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Chipolte opens to the public

Ridgecrest residents packed the opening of the new Chipolte Mexican Grill located at 820 S. China Lake Blvd. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers will be able to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. (The lane is for those...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Towering figure in educational leadership leaves lasting legacy

Louis Wildman had a ritual of clipping out newspaper articles every time one of his former students took on a leadership role as vice principal, principal — even superintendent. Over his 30 years as a standout professor at CSUB, he learned to keep the scissors handy. “He would put...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship
KGET

Kern County Public Health reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, 476 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths and 476 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 244,681 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,427 deaths, and 240,663 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 655,818 negative COVID-19 tests and 244,681 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Daughter, mother, father graduate from BC on same day

The family that studies together graduates together. It happened Thursday at Bakersfield College when a 19-year-old student-athlete from east Bakersfield received her diploma along with not one but both of her parents. For daughter Nayeli Fonseca, receiving an associate degree in early childhood education and human services was the logical...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thedesertreview.com

Lowest-paying jobs in Visalia

Compiled the lowest paying jobs in Visalia-Porterville, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Help the Post Office Stamp Out Hunger with food donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Postal Service is asking for the community’s help to “Stamp Out Hunger”. This Saturday, the “National Association of Letter Carriers” is holding the 30th annual food drive, and making a donation is easy. Just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near your mailbox this Saturday before the letter carrier […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Green steel' plant proposed for Mojave

Eastern Kern has attracted another large-scale renewable energy project with a San Diego-based company's $350 million plan to build a "green steel" plant in Mojave powered at least partly by renewable power, possibly using solar panels on site. Pacific Steel Group announced this month it has contracted with Pennsylvania-based Danieli...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Volunteers needed for Memorial Day event at Union Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Union Cemetery is getting ready for its annual Memorial Day event, but organizers need some help. The cemetery is looking for volunteers to place and remove American flags on over 5,000 veteran gravesites for Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers are needed for Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. and Monday, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Increase in pet-abandonment leaves shelters to make tough decisions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With increasing frequency, dogs who were once pets, are being left alone to fend for themselves in Kern County. Abandoned on our roadways and in our communities that it’s becoming an increasingly serious problem for shelters whose sole mission is to find these furry friends loving, permanent homes. One thing that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you approve of the spending priorities laid out in the governor’s revised budget?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California is entering the next budget year with a record-smashing surplus of nearly $100 billion, giving lawmakers more money to spend, including billions for inflation relief. Included in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Inflation Relief package: $11.5 billion in tax refunds to help address inflation, including $400 checks to every eligible registered vehicle […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy