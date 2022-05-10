ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MLB fans thought they heard an announcer swearing on air. But did he really?

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEDOE_0fYVPpQ100

MLB fans have a real “Yanny or Laurel” situation on their hands here.

During Monday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Gavin Sheets committed an absolutely egregious error in the top of the first inning. On a pretty routine fly ball out to right field, Sheets just… dropped the ball, literally, out of his glove, allowing Steven Kwan to score and the Guardians to take a 1-0 lead early.

It was a really bad play from Sheets, who committed the worst of mental lapses at the complete wrong time. Though the error itself is bad, what had MLB fans talking after the fact was the call from the announcers, of all things.

As the play was winding down, MLB fans thought they heard the announcer state “are you [expletive] me?” in reaction to Sheets’s awful error. Let’s roll the clip!

And one more time, for emphasis!

Okay, I can see where MLB fans are coming from here at first blush. During an initial listen, it does sound suspiciously like the announcer lets out a curse at such a horrific blunder.

And yet, to me, there’s a clear distinction between the two announcers voices on the call. The first announcer is saying Sheets’s name right as the second exclaims “are you kidding me?”, with the voices overlapping to sound like a curse was being said.

As my wonderful boss Alex McDaniel states, it’s much easier to hear the distinction with headphones in.

Sorry to burst baseball fans bubbles here, but the evidence is a clear as day!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Nantz Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson is currently listed in the field for the PGA Championship, though it's unclear if the legendary golfer will make his return. Earlier this year, Mickelson found himself in hot water for his comments on the Saudi tour. He withdrew from The Masters and has not played professionally in months.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Sheets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wants to bet against the Bills, who are favorites in every game of their 2022 season

The Bills will enter the 2022 NFL season as the heavy favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Thanks to elite players like Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, and, of course, real-life “Wreck-It-Ralph” doppelgänger Josh Allen, Buffalo is undoubtedly football’s best team on paper. If the Bills don’t make it to February’s Big Game, it might send a shockwave throughout the greater NFL world.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The next Big Kat? UCF's Bryant now with Cowboys working under Lett, Durde, Quinn

A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Announcer#Swearing#Yanny#The Chicago White Sox#The Cleveland Guardians#Sheets#Jomboy Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit says he’s recruiting this five-star prospect to join him

With both Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson committed, UNC head coach Hubert Davis and the program are off to a fantastic start to the 2023 cycle. But they aren’t done just yet. One player that UNC is targeting is five-star forward Matas Buzelis, a Chicago suburbs native that is playing at Brewster Academy. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is one of the top players in the 2023 class and has 13 offers so far.  Last month, UNC was in Chicago to meet with his parents as they hope to make a good impression. And now, Wilcher is attempting to recruit him to UNC as...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Domantas Sabonis to represent Kings at NBA draft lottery

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will represent the organization at the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois, the team announced. The Kings enter the lottery slotted seventh after finishing with a 30-52 record this season. They have a 7.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick and a 32% chance of jumping into the top four. They own the highest odds of earning the eighth pick (34.1%).
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy