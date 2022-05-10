MLB fans thought they heard an announcer swearing on air. But did he really?

MLB fans have a real “Yanny or Laurel” situation on their hands here.

During Monday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Gavin Sheets committed an absolutely egregious error in the top of the first inning. On a pretty routine fly ball out to right field, Sheets just… dropped the ball, literally, out of his glove, allowing Steven Kwan to score and the Guardians to take a 1-0 lead early.

It was a really bad play from Sheets, who committed the worst of mental lapses at the complete wrong time. Though the error itself is bad, what had MLB fans talking after the fact was the call from the announcers, of all things.

As the play was winding down, MLB fans thought they heard the announcer state “are you [expletive] me?” in reaction to Sheets’s awful error. Let’s roll the clip!

And one more time, for emphasis!

Okay, I can see where MLB fans are coming from here at first blush. During an initial listen, it does sound suspiciously like the announcer lets out a curse at such a horrific blunder.

And yet, to me, there’s a clear distinction between the two announcers voices on the call. The first announcer is saying Sheets’s name right as the second exclaims “are you kidding me?”, with the voices overlapping to sound like a curse was being said.

As my wonderful boss Alex McDaniel states, it’s much easier to hear the distinction with headphones in.

Sorry to burst baseball fans bubbles here, but the evidence is a clear as day!