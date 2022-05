Thank God nobody got hurt. Hey, I love to put the pedal to the metal as much as the next person, just not on a busy highway. KOCO is reporting that an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in Cotton County pulled over the driver of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that was going 165 mph on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 75 mph.

COTTON COUNTY, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO