Republican Election Board applicants interviewed

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Four more Republicans interested in a vacant seat on Luzerne County’s Election Board completed public interviews at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

Two citizens already were on the eligibility list due to past interviews, bringing the total to six under consideration.

County council is set to fill the seat Tuesday night.

The residents interviewed Monday: James F. Mangan Jr., of Exeter; Roxanne Arreguin, of West Pittston; Paul DeFabo, of Wilkes-Barre; and Vivian Kreidler-Licina, of Nescopeck Township.

Already on the eligibility list were West Pittston resident Candice Chilek and Slocum Township resident Richard Nardone, a prior election board member.

The volunteer citizen board oversees elections, makes determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes and certifies election results.

Under the county’s home rule charter, the board must have four council-appointed members (two Republicans and two Democrats), with those four then selecting a chair of any affiliation. Democrat Denise Williams is chair and serves with council-appointed Democrats Audrey Serniak and Danny Schramm and Republican Alyssa Fusaro.

Some background on the applicants interviewed Monday:

• Mangan, who has an extensive corporate sales career, said he applied because he has observed a growing number of people disillusioned voting over the last decade, to the degree they are no longer participating in the important right.

He had hoped serving on the board would allow him to work with the election bureau to increase credibility and make county voters feel less disenfranchised, he said.

Mangan also said he would ensure all laws are followed, whether or not he personally agrees with those laws.

He has a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Marywood University.

• Arreguin, a retired accountant from Tuscon, Arizona, said she moved to Pennsylvania four years ago for her husband’s employment.

She said she applied for the election board seat to serve the community and because she believes safe and secure elections are very important for all registered voters.

Arreguin said she currently volunteers for the Geisinger Health System orthopedic clinic and cancer center.

She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

• DeFabo is a Realtor and was previously in business, owning and operating some franchises.

He served on the county election board from 2014 to 2018 and said that experience has prepared him to fill the seat.

DeFabo said he sees “what is going on in the country and county” with elections and believes he can make a difference.

He has completed some college courses and also expressed interest in appointment to several other county boards.

• Kreidler-Licina said she submitted her application for the election board seat because she has become more involved as a Republican committee member and wants to restore public confidence in voting.

She emphasized the need for fair and free elections and identified mail ballot drop boxes as a problem.

Kreidler-Licina has completed four years of college and has sufficient credits to receive a degree in general studies.

As previously stated, Nardone is a consulting business operator and pilot semi-retired after more than 40 years in human resource management, labor relations and general operations management. He served on the election board from March through December last year. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Wilkes University.

Chilek is a homemaker who also has worked in administrative support, as a teacher at a private school and as a restaurant owner/operator. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Wilkes University and completed additional graduate work.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend the meeting remotely are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

PLAINS TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf may have come to Wilkes-Barre Area High School to promote his proposed increase in public school funding, but he was sidelined on the way to the auditorium and shuffled into the school's Wolfpack Live radio booth where he clearly made the day for a lot of budding media stars.
The Harveys Lake borough polling place will temporarily change for the upcoming May 17 primary election, said county Election Director Michael Susek. Susek said the usual polling place — the Harveys Lake Municipal Building — won't be available due to a...
Perhaps with the unrelenting volume from one screaming news cycle after the next, you failed to note this week that after an extensive, exhaustive, meticulously deliberate investigation, the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings into last year's Capitol riot have crept within … a month.
Diamonds by the dozens to the United Way of Wyoming Valley for Wednesday's "Day of Caring," and to over 500 volunteers who fanned out to help 33 local non-profits throughout the region, and to the 52 business that gladly provided those volunteers. Yes, as one of those businesses, the Times Leader had volunteers helping out at Wyoming Valley Children's Association, so this is a bit of horn-tooting, but we are proud to support the United Way, and proud of the other businesses that do the same. United Way President/CEO Bill Jones estimated Day of Caring provides the equivalent of about $90,000 in value to the community. Considering it's a single day, that sounds like a heck of an investment in a lot of good works to make the region a little better.
