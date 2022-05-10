ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

A day in the life of a hippopotamus zoo keeper

By Brianna Medina
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuHCi_0fYVOHNw00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The mission of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is to help people develop a sustainable relationship with nature. In so doing, the Zoo provides the recreation and education of the people, the conservation of wildlife, and the discovery of biological knowledge.

The zoo almost has 400 animals from around the world with almost 200 different species. Some of the specious include insects, reptiles, birds and mammals displayed in a variety of exhibits.

Zookeepers are animals professionals who are responsible for maintaining the health of their charges as well as ensuring proper maintenance of their habitat. The duties of a zookeeper usually include:

  • Feeding the animals
  • Administering medication
  • Cleaning and maintaining the animal’s enclosure
  • Reporting unusual changes in behavior to managers
  • Assisting with veterinary procedures
  • Keeping detailed records

One zoo keeper at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo includes Stephanie Mcmanus who has been a zoo keeper for six months. Mcmanus mostly takes care of a Hippopotamuses names Monroe and has grown to have a special bond with him.

Hippos love water, which is why the Greeks named them the “river horse.” Hippos spend up to 16 hours a day submerged in rivers and lakes to keep their massive bodies cool under the hot African sun. Hippos are graceful in water, good swimmers, and can hold their breath underwater for up to five minutes.

However, they are often large enough to simply walk or stand on the lake floor, or lie in the shallows. Their eyes and nostrils are located high on their heads, which allows them to see and breathe while mostly submerged.

Hippos also bask on the shoreline and secrete an oily red substance, which gave rise to the myth that they sweat blood. The liquid is actually a skin moistener and sunblock that may also provide protection against germs.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

“Unknown Strangers” Premieres in Monroe

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – The big screen coming alive here in Monroe as “Unknown Strangers” is set to premiere on Friday. The show’s director and writer saying the local community supporting the movie, made the final product that much sweeter. “”It’s a wonderful feeling to have my first written and directed by film right here […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Monroe, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Monroe, LA
KATC News

Apple snails causing problems in Louisiana

Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts. Researchers had no idea if anything would sprout in the harsh moon dirt and wanted to see if it could be used to grow food by the next generation of lunar explorers. […]
ASTRONOMY
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Wood Carver & the Eagle

(WVUE) - A world champion woodcarver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. Curtis Fabre has finished work on a life-sized bald eagle, a project that he started eight years earlier. When he was growing up in the southern Louisiana bayou community of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Louisiana Purchase#Birds#Hippopotamus#Ktve#Kard#Greeks#African
KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Family blasts Union Parish DA for failing to prosecute officers involved in Ronald Greene’s death. “A crime occurred here three years ago, and he has still not been prosecuted. That is a failure by Belton,” attorney Lee Merritt explained. Ronald...
UNION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
MyArkLaMiss

Mother-child duos earn ULM degrees together

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Two different mothers will be graduating with their children on May 14, 2022 from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Shannon Dozier Ballew and Krisha Williams will each receive a Master of Arts in Teaching. Ballew’s daughter Gabby Ballew will earn a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Williams’ son Tavier Williams […]
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighter in Louisiana passes away after battle with cancer

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard Firefighter and Engineer Alex Bourque passed away on Wednesday after his battle with cancer. The Broussard Fire Department made the announcement Thursday morning about his death on their Facebook page. In December of 2020, Alex started experiencing a throbbing pain in his right leg....
BROUSSARD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe finds cat outside of city hall

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the City of Monroe shared a Facebook post about a new furry friend. According to the post, the city found a kitty outside of city hall in the bushes. It named the cat Monroe and declared it as the new mascot. Check out the Facebook post […]
MONROE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Notable Louisiana BBQ Champ to Featured on Food Network

I sure you are aware of the quality of food we enjoy in Louisiana. If you are new to the area, let me assure you - it's astounding. Louisiana may fall behind the rest of the country when it comes to education, road & bridge quality, and several other important areas - but eating isn't one of them.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Six ways to protect your home from termites in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pest experts say Louisiana’s hot and humid climate invites swarms of termites — especially during this time of the year. Formosan subterranean termites are more likely to swarm in Louisiana during the nighttime in late spring, according to Orkin. The pest control company says the yearly cost to control and repair damages caused by termites in New Orleans is around $300 million. The problem had gotten so bad that the USDA created a program in 1998 dedicated to reducing termite swarms in the French Quarter.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dire need for foster parents in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There’s a dire need for foster parents in Louisiana, especially in the greater Baton Rouge area. The National Youth Advocate Program says more than 3-thousand children across the state are in need of a home. For more information about becoming a foster parents,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy