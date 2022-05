One of our great sponsors of TownTalk Media, Ag Texas Farm Credit Services held their annual South Plains Area Ag Texas Ag Youth of the Month Banquet last night Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the FiberMax Center for Discovery in Lubbock TX. Ag Texas Farm Credit Services has proudly held this program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas. The program honors students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their FFA chapters and 4-H clubs. This is also a time for Ag Texas Farm Credit Services to showcase and advocate the importance of the financial needs in the agriculture industry and the importance of a younger generation getting involved in agriculture.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO