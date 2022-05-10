ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Four candidates running for Daviess County Judge Executive

By Mike Pickett
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The Kentucky primary is roughly a week away. One of the biggest races in our region is for Daviess County Judge Executive.

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running to succeed Al Mattingly, who is not seeking re-election.

“I see what we’ve accomplished here in Daviess County on the current Fiscal Court,” said Daviess County Commissioner Charlie Castlen, one of three Republicans in the race. He has represented the Central district for 12 years. He cites the county paying down its debt, and improvements on flood prevention and first responder radio systems as some of their successes. Castlen says if elected, he wants to expand broadband internet across the county, is open to planning and zoning law changes, and wants the county to better promote itself to the state for economic development.

“I think one of the things we need to do is we need to let the governor know, we need to let the governor’s people know that Daviess County is open for business, and we want those businesses,” he said.

Former Judge Executive Reid Haire is running for that job for he left in 2010.

“After three terms, it is a grueling position, and you get tired, and you run out of new ideas,” he said.

Haire says if elected again, he wants to do more with drainage problems. strengthen city and county partnerships, and improving county parks.

“Horse Fork Creek Soccer, there are 10-12 soccer fields out there that need attention given to them. The fields need to be picked up and groomed a lot better. That area could be a springboard for soccer tournaments throughout the region,” said Haire.

Will Mounts is Vice President of Omico Plastics.

“I am the only one in this race that has created jobs in this community. So, therefore, i’m the only one that has the skillset and talents and resources necessary to make these things happen,” he said.

If elected, Mounts says he wants to work on sustaining the county’s tax base, public safety, and improving economic development. He adds the county needs to invest more in site ready land.

“We haven’t grown, as a community, and one of the biggest things we have to do is invest in site-ready land, which is one of the main reasons we continue to not get businesses in Daviess County,” said Mounts.

The winner will face Bruce Kunze, the lone Democrat running.

“I think that we need elected officials that understand the community, that have been involved,” he said.

The former county commissioner says he wants to focus on economic development, public safety, the county’s tax structure, and improving infrastructure, such as adding another exit on I-165 in the county.

“We’ve got, almost a 30 mile stretch of interstate highway with no exit, and no way to access any part of daviess county from that 30 mile stretch. I think that’s really important to Daviess County,” he explained.

The Kentucky Primary is May 17th.

