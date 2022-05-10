ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Fire breaks out at Upstate textile factory

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – A fire broke out Monday night at a textile plant in Union County.

Firefighters responded to Standard Textile on Highpoint Drive shortly after 9:00pm.

According to the Bonham Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the plant to find fire and heavy smoke inside the facility.

The department said the fire originated in a tenter frame machine at the plant. Three tenter frame machines were also damaged by smoke.

All employees were able to safely evacuate the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire was out by 10:30pm, according to the fire department.

Fire departments from across Union County were called to the plant to assist.

WYFF4.com

Driver killed in late-night crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a crash Thursday night. State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 418 just outside of Fountain Inn at approximately 11:20 p.m. According to troopers, a car crossed over the center line, went off the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

