LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains weather returns to a familiar pattern. Little to no chance of rain and temperatures well above average for the time of year. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 90s, about 12 to 14 degrees above average for the date. The southwesterly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts around 25 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO