On Tuesday Continental Pirate Konnor Knipp Williams broke up a perfect game by visiting Fort Jennings when he singled with 2 outs in the bottom of the fifth. The Musketeers took the early lead by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first. The Musketeers took control of the game in the third when they plated 6 runs to take a 8-0 lead. The Musketeers took a 10 run lead in the top of the fifth. Musketeers 10-0 final.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO