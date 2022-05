The news of Young Thug and Gunna's RICO charges has reignited conversations about Lil Wayne's bus shooting back in 2015. That year, Wayne and his crew were reportedly involved in a disagreement or argument at Club Compound, so they loaded themselves in their tour bus and went on their way. When they reached the 85 freeway in Atlanta, several shots were fired at the bus, and later, a man named Jimmy Winfrey was arrested.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO