ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Murphy (9), Meadows (4)....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

E_Anderson (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Miami 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Miami 2. 2B_Cain (3). HR_Wong (2), Aguilar (4). Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel. T_2:53. A_9,110 (36,742).
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFMZ-TV Online

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6). Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild. T_2:49....
TAMPA, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

E_Perdomo (2). DP_Chicago 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Heyward (2), Marte 2 (12), Varsho (6), P.Smith (5). 3B_Vargas (1), Hummel (1). SB_Rojas (2). SF_Ortega (1). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Smyly L,1-46104414. Gsellman2-310001. Menez110001. Martin1-300001. Arizona. Davies W,2-152-343326. Nelson H,511-310000. Kennedy H,5100021. Melancon S,7-8100000. Menez pitched to 4 batters in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .347; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Anderson, Chicago, .333; O.Miller, Cleveland, .333; J.Crawford, Seattle, .330; France, Seattle, .326; Benintendi, Kansas City, .314; Devers, Boston, .308; J.Martinez, Boston, .306; Kwan, Cleveland, .298. RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 21;...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

E_Swanson (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Atlanta 9. 2B_Nola (3), Profar (7), Voit (2), Grisham (3), Albies (5). HR_Myers (1), Kim (4), Contreras (4), Swanson (3). SF_Azocar (1), Myers (2). IPHRERBBSO. San Diego. Darvish52-395514. Suarez BS,0-21-311121. García W,1-2110001. Wilson H,52-310001. Rogers S,13-1411-300012. Atlanta. Fried694426. Smith L,0-1 BS,1-2133301. Strider122202. O'Day122210. Strider...
ATLANTA, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

DP_Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 7. 2B_Marte (6), Nimmo (5). SF_Lindor (2). S_Nimmo (2). HBP_Scherzer 2 (France,Ford). Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T_2:56. A_36,629 (41,922).
SEATTLE, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10

E_Muncy (3), Barnes (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Harper 2 (13), Herrera (5), Castellanos (9), Barnes (2), Betts (4), J.Turner (9). HR_Schwarber (8), Harper (8), Taylor (2), J.Turner (2). SF_Bohm (5). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Gibson32-386611. Norwood11-300003. Bellatti H,12-321101. Hand H,42-300021. Nelson H,112-300002. Familia W,1-0122201. Morales...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

E_Dozier (1), Rivera (1), Rodgers (1), McMahon (7). DP_Kansas City 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Colorado 8. 2B_Perez (8), Dozier (6), Taylor (1), Cron (8), Rodgers 2 (5). 3B_Witt Jr. (2), Benintendi (2). HR_Benintendi (2), O'Hearn (1), Rodgers (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Hilliard (2). SF_Daza (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Greinke42-387504.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy