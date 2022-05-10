ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Celebrity-Endorsed Fragrance Brand INTERNAL AFFAIRS Is Back With a 2.0 Version

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINTERNAL AFFAIRS, a Black-owned unisex fragrance label founded by Toronto-based creative and entrepreneur Anston Singh, is back with a 2.0 scent after going back to the drawing board. Endorsed by basketball superstar Dwayne Wade and model Winnie Harlow,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

6 AAPI-Owned Beauty and Skincare Brands to Shop This Month

May is AAPI Heritage Month, and we’d like to celebrate these beautifully diverse cultures and highlight their strength, determination and impact globally within the beauty community. While the last two years of the pandemic have been especially challenging for members of the AAPI community, we’ve witnessed an encourageable resilience...
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches a Second Drop of Its Best-Selling Boyfriend Collection

Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear label SKIMS just dropped the second iteration of its signature boyfriend collection, complete with oversized basics made from super soft materials. The new range comes after the brand first launched unisex loungewear in 2020. Inspired by classic menswear staples, the drop is made up of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Winnie Harlow
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Affairs#Celebrity#Fragrance#Jamaica
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hypebae

5 Footwear Buys That Channel the Cybercore Trend

Cybercore can be described as a micro-trend within the overarching return to Y2K fashion that specifically channels an internet-centric aesthetic of the time — think kitschy alien graphics, a little dystopia and the type of imagery that would have been embedded into a MySpace profile. The styling is moody...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Dover Street Market Celebrates Photo London 2022 With In-Store Activations

Dover Street Market London will be hosting a series of in-store events and installations to celebrate the seventh iteration of Somerset House’s Photo London fair. Taking place from May 12-15, Dover Street Market London will feature exhibitions and special displays from brands including Craig Green, Marine Serre, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Wales Bonner. The store will also be home to a series of new launches, such as the latest Stussy x Nike collaboration. Jil Sander will be showcasing its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign book shot by Chris Rhodes, while Kiko Kostadinov is set to launch an exclusive T-shirt in collaboration with DSM. Elsewhere, Raf Simons will be launching a series of special T-shirts in collaboration with British fashion photographer David Sims.
WORLD
Hypebae

Norba's FW22 Collection Is All About Comfort

Ukrainian brand Norba has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook filled with essential wear. Putting comfort first, the collection is comprised of versatile underwear, coats and shoes that can be styled with any look. The designs are created with inspiration from city life, keeping efficiency in mind. Highlights include cozy knit...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Dr. Barbara Sturm's Newest Launch Is Designed for Feet Relief

Dr. Barbara Sturm, known for her science-backed and cult-favorite skincare line, has turned her attention to one of the most neglected parts of the body: the feet. Beginning her career in orthopedics, Dr. Sturm has teamed up with Italian shoe brand Aquazzura to create a unique spray for foot care in tandem with a capsule collection of cushiony heels and slides. The spray is formulated with witch hazel, a plankton extract to relieve the feet, hyaluronic acid for softer skin and noni fruit designed to deodorize and soothe. The Foot Spray is catered especially to those always on the go.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Illustrations of Chloë Sevigny, Solange, Ali Wong and More Appear in Opening Ceremony's Latest Drop

Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony have released a capsule dubbed “School Girls” for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The collection, comprised of a shirt dress, T-shirts and denim jacket, features illustrations of the designer’s friends: Chloë Sevigny, Solange, Ali Wong, Björk, Karen O and Natasha Lyonne. The shirt dress and the tees arrive in white with black graphics, while the jacket comes in blue denim with white printing. Each “School Girl” is seen dressed in uniform-inspired outfits featuring some of Opening Ceremony’s very own designs. In addition to the graphics, the brand’s logo appears on a leather patch on the denim jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Choose Between the Human World or the Upside Down With the MAC x 'Stranger Things' Collab

MAC has joined forces with Netflix to create a Stranger Things-inspired makeup collection. Spotlighting the show’s two universes — the real world and the Upside Down — the range is comprised of themed beauty offerings. “Coming of age in a small town in the ’80s, I completely relate to the vibe and characters of Stranger Things,” said Fatima Thomas, MAC’s senior artist. “This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of the era: spirited, adventurous and fun.”
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy