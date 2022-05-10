Celebrity-Endorsed Fragrance Brand INTERNAL AFFAIRS Is Back With a 2.0 Version

Dover Street Market London will be hosting a series of in-store events and installations to celebrate the seventh iteration of Somerset House’s Photo London fair. Taking place from May 12-15, Dover Street Market London will feature exhibitions and special displays from brands including Craig Green, Marine Serre, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Wales Bonner. The store will also be home to a series of new launches, such as the latest Stussy x Nike collaboration. Jil Sander will be showcasing its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign book shot by Chris Rhodes, while Kiko Kostadinov is set to launch an exclusive T-shirt in collaboration with DSM. Elsewhere, Raf Simons will be launching a series of special T-shirts in collaboration with British fashion photographer David Sims.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO