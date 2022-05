It's been almost a year since Amazon announced that it planned to make a second season of Good Omens and back in March, Neil Gaiman shared that production on the eagerly anticipated second season of the series had wrapped. But fans are still very eager for the series to return and with a release date not yet announced, some fans have taken to asking Gaiman on social media for updates. Now, the author who not only co-wrote the novel of the same name with Terry Pratchett but writes the live action adaptation as well, has quite the comeback, joking that if people keep asking, they may not release it all.

