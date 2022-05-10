Kanye West Debuts New YEEZY Gap "Engineered by Balenciaga" Pieces in Latest Music Video

Kendrick Lamar has finally dropped his highly anticipated album titled Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Marking this his first solo record in five years, the rapper decided to create a double album that clocks in at one hour and 13 minutes. The project includes a lineup of collaborators, including Blxst and Amanda Reifer on “Die Hard,” Sampha on “Father Time,” Taylour Paige on “We Cry Together,” Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah on “Purple Hearts,” Kodak Black on “Silent Hill,” Baby Keem and Sam Dew on “Savior,” Tanna Leone on “Mr. Morale,” and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons on “Mother I Sober.”
Comments / 0