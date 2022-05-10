Kanye West Debuts New YEEZY Gap "Engineered by Balenciaga" Pieces in Latest Music Video

Rosalía dropped her new music video for the track “DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA,” which is off her latest album, MOTOMAMI. In the video, the Spain native fully immerses herself in nature. Rosalía took to social media to reveal what this song means to her. “‘DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA’ is a Justo Betancourt ballad, which for me is very special within the MOTOMAMI project,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I can’t be happier for all that this record has brought me and I want to celebrate it with this video.”

