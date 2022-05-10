ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

RK-Bro To Confront Usos In Quest To Unify Tag Team Titles on WWE Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRK-Bro haven’t forgotten about unifying the Tag Team Titles, and will be confronting The Usos on this week’s WWE Smackdown. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Randy Orton and Riddle...

411mania.com

Related
411mania.com

HOOK Choked Out CM Punk Following Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Long Island still hates CM Punk, so they #senthook. Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the Rampage tapings, Punk came out for a face-to-face with MJF. MJF opted not to fight, allowing HOOK to take care of Punk instead. Punk decided to leave and was met by Danhausen, who cursed him. Punk got back in the ring and begged HOOK not to hurt him, even getting a handshake. He was then promptly suplexed and choked out with the Redrum. According to fan reports, Punk laid prone in the ring the entire time everyone was leaving the venue. You can see photos and clips of the segment below.
WWE
411mania.com

MJF vs. Wardlow Set For AEW Double Or Nothing, MJF Reveals Conditions For Bout

MJF and Wardlow will do battle at AEW Double Or Nothing, but to no surprise Wardlow has some conditions he has to meet first. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the two will face off at Double or Nothing on May 29th. However, MJF set the following conditions for the match.
WWE
411mania.com

MJF Slams Ex-WWE Talents in AEW, What He Would Do If He Goes to WWE

– During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker this week, AEW star MJF discussed his thoughts on the ex-WWE talent who are currently part of AEW. He also discussed Shawn Spears and what he would do if he goes to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Randy Orton
411mania.com

Randy Orton Reflects On Funny Shane McMahon Incident During WWE Royal Rumble PPV

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will be long remembered for the backstage incident between Shane McMahon and his father Vince McMahon. At the time it was planned for Shane to have a big role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, however, those plans were nixed when he was “quietly released” following behind-the-scenes problems.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per Fightful):. * Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade, & Marq Quen. * Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Considering Taking NXT Back On Tour

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there have been talks in the WWE of taking the NXT brand back on tour. The plan is to go back on tour “relatively soon.” It was noted that there were also talks last year and nothing materialized, but there are once again serious discussions happening now because a tour “is needed.” It would likely be a Florida loop to help the roster get more time in the ring in front of fans.
WWE
411mania.com

Darby Allin On Wanting A ‘Crazy’ Build For His Match With Jeff Hardy

In an interview with The New York Post, Darby Allin spoke about his match with Jeff Hardy for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and how he hoped to have a bigger build for it. The two will meet in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament. Here are highlights:. On looking...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#The Usos#Combat#Wweusos
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.13.22

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. We’re fresh off of Wrestlemania Backlash and the biggest story coming out of the show is Ronda Rousey breaking Charlotte’s arm to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Other than that, Roman Reigns continued to dominate and has pretty much no one left in front of him. That isn’t good with the Cell in less than a month. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped matches on Friday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Before the Impact: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus. * Alisha Edwards defeated Renee Michelle. Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope after the match. * Hikuleo defeated Vincent.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Former Authors of Pain Announce Launch of Wrestling Entertainment Series

Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa, formerly the Authors of Pain in WWE, have announced the launch of their own promotion, Wrestling Entertainment Series. It will debut on June 4 with a live event at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, and will stream on FITE. Nottingham, UK: Gzim Selmani &...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW on AXS Rating Spikes To Three-Month High, Viewership Jumps Big

NJPW on AXS saw a major boost in the ratings this week, jumping to the best number since late February. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers. The demo rating is the first time that the show did above a 0.01 in eleven weeks, with the last 0.02 demo rating coming at the February 24th episode. In addition, the total audience was the best number since the March 24th episode brought in 84,000 viewers.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Star Dante Martin Announced For Battle Slam: Fight For ATL

AEW star Dante Martin will appear at the upcoming Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event on June 12. Battle Slam combines the world of pro wrestling and hip hop. Martin also joins Tasha Steelz at the event. The first-ever Battle Slam was hosted on April 24. Check out the announcement from Battle Slam below:
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

The Usos On The Bloodline’s Formation, Naomi Possibly Joining the Stable

The Usos recently discussed the formation of The Bloodline as a group, the possibility of Jimmy’s wife Naomi joining up and more. Jimmy and Jey Uso appeared on the latest episode of After the Bell and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. Jey on the...
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Says the Ball Is in Tyson Fury’s Court, Claims Fury Has an ‘Obsession’ With Him

– During a recent interview with Newsday, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about his ongoing verbal feud with boxing champion Tyson Fury. Below are some highlights:. On a possible match with Fury: “First of all, I think we’re talking about WWE. I think I’d be insane to get in the [boxing] ring with possibly the best boxer of all time, certainly top five. The ball’s in his court.”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Usos On This Week’s After The Bell, Theory’s Rise Chronicled In Latest Playlist

– The Usos are the guests on this week’s episode of After the Bell With Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:. “The SmackDown Tag Team Champions join the podcast this week to discuss the WWE Tag Team division, the origins of The Bloodline and stories from their childhood growing up in the Anoa’i family.”
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Championship Unification Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will have a unification match for its Tag Team Championships at last on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, RK-Bro laid out their challenge to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The Usos accepted the challenge, making the match official for next week.
WWE

