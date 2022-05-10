RK-Bro To Confront Usos In Quest To Unify Tag Team Titles on WWE Smackdown

Long Island still hates CM Punk, so they #senthook. Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the Rampage tapings, Punk came out for a face-to-face with MJF. MJF opted not to fight, allowing HOOK to take care of Punk instead. Punk decided to leave and was met by Danhausen, who cursed him. Punk got back in the ring and begged HOOK not to hurt him, even getting a handshake. He was then promptly suplexed and choked out with the Redrum. According to fan reports, Punk laid prone in the ring the entire time everyone was leaving the venue. You can see photos and clips of the segment below.

