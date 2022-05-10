ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Lt. Governor candidate Coleman gives message to Blair County voters

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WFUo_0fYVIfaW00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Jeff Coleman made a stop in Blair County Monday to give his message to voters.

Coleman, of Cumberland County, says one of the major issues he hopes to tackle if elected Lieutenant Governor is the collapse of small towns. He also outlined a plan aimed at addressing what he calls a workforce crisis by strengthening the workforce through improving the corrections system.

“Instead of warehousing prisoners, I think there’s an opportunity to transition back into a productive life, maybe solve some of those workforce crisis issues,” Coleman said.

Bartos visits Blair County to make final push to voters

The candidate addressed the current leadership in Harrisburg saying they are not taking their jobs seriously and need to focus on getting things done instead of being involved in a perpetual state of drama. Coleman also said he wants to make sure there is a healthy debate in the House and Senate as the argument of Roe V. Wade returns to Pennsylvania.

“This election coming up will be a big decider,” Coleman said. “It’s going to decide what kinds of issues go forward, whether or not the conservative agenda has a chance and whether we’re going to elect people who are serious about doing the job, who really care about people and are focused on fixing their problems.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Another Republican candidate for governor drops out of race and endorses Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. — GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor Melissa Hart has dropped out of the race and endorsed fellow Republican Lou Barletta. "Our Republican primary is too fractured and we need someone to come out of that Republican primary who is a proven leader, who is a uniter, who is someone who can get Democrat votes because Pennsylvania is still a majority Democrat state, and lead as a person who has a vision and values that the people of Pennsylvania support," Hart said at a Friday morning news conference. "For this reason, I am suspending my campaign today. And I’m going to be supporting Lou Barletta. And on Tuesday, I'm going to be casting my vote for Lou Barletta."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

73rd District race up for grabs among three Republicans

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With no Democrat on the Primary ballot, Republican voters in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 73rd District will pick the presumptive replacement to retiring Rep. Tommy Sankey on Tuesday.  Derek Walker, John Sobel and Dallas Kephart are vying to succeed Sankey in representing the 73rd District, one that encompasses parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties.  […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Joe Gale aims to upset the apple cart in bid for Pennsylvania governor

Of the Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania governor, none may be more unapologetic of a willingness to stir the pot than Joe Gale. The primary election is Tuesday. Gale, 32, a Montgomery County commissioner, began his political career by defeating the GOP's endorsed candidate for the position in 2015. He has touted his victory as the first to occur without the backing of the county party. Gale was also 26 years old at the time, making him the youngest-elected county commissioner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Josh Shapiro visits Bedford County on campaign trail

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D) visited Bedford County on May 13, with four days left in the primary election. Shapiro visited Bedford County alongside his Lieutenant Governor running mate Austin Davis to make his case to Pennsylvania voters. He is currently running unopposed in the primary […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Cumberland County, PA
Elections
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Blair County, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Blair County, PA
Elections
Blair County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Coleman
PennLive.com

John Fetterman leads Pa.’s Democratic Senate race. Why do so few elected Democrats back him?

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman is president of the Pennsylvania Senate, but he doesn’t have a lot of friends among the senators. As lieutenant governor, one of Fetterman’s few official duties is to preside over state Senate sessions in the body’s ornate chamber in Harrisburg. But not one Senate member, including the 20 Democrats from his own party, publicly supports his campaign for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. legislator discussed overturning 2020 election with Trump attorney; report

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond, a Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, discussed possible methods to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election with former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman leading up to January 6. According to a report from Politico, emails released by the University of Colorado, where Eastman worked as a visiting professor, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#House#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Kathy Barnette tweets surface showing controversial comments on LGBT, Trump, Islam

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Controversial tweets from Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette have surfaced showing comments some consider homophobic and Islamaphobic. The tweets were shared by former President Donald Trump’s former acting national intelligence director Richard Grenell, who like Trump is a supporter of Barnette’s opponent Mehmet Oz. Barnette’s tweets shared by Grenell date between […]
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

Folks rally in Blair County to legalize recreational marijuana

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Folks gathered Friday afternoon in front of the Blair County Courthouse to rally for the legalization of recreational marijuana. Ryan Hollingsworth has been advocating for the cause for multiple years, but it wasn’t until recently that he was given the go to begin his rally. His leading cause for the rally […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote May 17

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On May 17, Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will vote for candidates running in local and statewide races. The victors will compete in general election races that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy