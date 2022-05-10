ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. lawmakers debate repeal of law preventing detention of 17-year-olds in adult facilites

By Alena Noakes
kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Senate took up Senate Bill 418 on Monday, May 9, which looks to automatically detain 17-year-olds as adults once again, citing a rise in juvenile crime. The proposed bill looks to repeal the Raise the Age law, which passed with bipartisan support and...

www.kalb.com

